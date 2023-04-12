Breezeline prepares emerging talent for future tech careers

Quincy, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, is supporting key initiatives designed to develop, encourage and support emerging talent for future tech careers.

College Tech Competition: Breezeline is a lead sponsor of Interactive TV Works, Inc.’s tech competition for college students held twice each year. Graduate and undergraduate students representing NYU, Pace, Drexel, Denver University, and Johns Hopkins will participate in a live, online quiz tournament on April 12 before a panel of top executives and an audience of corporate recruiters to test their knowledge of media and technology topics.

To prepare for the competition, participating students have received insights about broadband, pay TV, streaming, wireless, and emerging technologies from industry experts. Through the program, students gain visibility for internship and job opportunities and compete for a $5,000 first-place prize that can be applied to their tuition costs. More than 40 percent of students who have participated in the competitions have gone on to pursue tech careers.

Apprenticeship Program: Breezeline has launched a new apprenticeship program through a partnership with Broward College in South Florida. The program, which began this week, will provide hands-on, personalized training with both educational and practical components. Upon graduation, apprentices will have the opportunity to gain two industry-related certifications. The program will focus on supporting young talent at the beginning of their career journey and help prepare them for entry into the working world.

Internship Program: Through a new paid internship program, Breezeline will onboard seven college and graduate-level students who will gain hands-on experience and apply their knowledge in work related to their majors. The interns will support six Breezeline departments: Human Resources, Legal, Data & Analytics, Engineering, Products, and Marketing. The program will run from June through mid-August.

STEM: Breezeline was a sponsor of Code/Art’s annual day-long Coding Conference for Girls held at Miami Dade College last month. Code/Art is dedicated to increasing the number of girls studying computer science by providing education and skill-building in computer programming and coding, with the goal of promoting a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive tech workforce in the future.

“We are excited to support these programs because Breezeline is committed to developing new talent by mentoring students and preparing them for future careers in technology and other disciplines,” said Heather Camerano, Breezeline’s Vice President, Human Resources.

