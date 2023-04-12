Indonesia Medical Aesthetics Market Focused Insights Report 2022-2028: Breakdown by Revenues, Age Group, Gender, Product Type, End-users, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Medical Aesthetics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia medical aesthetics market was valued at $234.11 million in 2022 and is projected to reach at $450.23 million in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.52%, during the study period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for medical aesthetics market in Indonesia. The revenue generated from the sale of Body contouring devices, laser and energy-based devices, cosmetic implants, derma fillers, neuromodulators, micro-needling and chemical peel, microdermabrasion, Breast implants, facial implants Botulinum toxins injections, thread lifts and skin lighteners are including in the report.

Procedural costs, Consultation & physician/surgeon/aesthetics fees, Travelling and other charges are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the Indonesia medical aesthetics market, including the Indonesia medical aesthetics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical aesthetics market and its market dynamics for 2023?2028 in Indonesia. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



MARKET DEFINITION



Medical aesthetics or aesthetic medicine refers to medical treatments focused on improving the cosmetic appearance of patients. Most medical aesthetic procedures are performed by trained medical aestheticians or with high skills, knowledge, and training in human anatomy and physiology.

However, medical aesthetic treatments are non-surgical cosmetic treatments and not as aggressive as surgical interventions. Such minimally invasive medical aesthetic procedures include chemical peels, permanent hair removal, skin-lightening procedures, anti-aging procedures such as botulinum toxin injections and dermal fillers, small machine-based procedures, and a few laser-based treatments.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, the Indonesia accounted for a significant share of 4.10% in APAC medical aesthetics market which is due to awareness of aesthetics among patients, advanced cosmetic procedures, presence of global players, and government support.

People age group of 35-40 years segment accounted for the highest share of more than 43% in the Indonesia medical aesthetics market due to their high consumption and high average spending levels.

Based on product type, the skin aesthetics & body contouring type segment accounted for a 44.78% market share in the Indonesia medical aesthetics market followed by facial aesthetics with 20.53%, followed by Cosmetic implants with 14.93%, followed by Others with 11.14% and then Hair removal devices with 8.62%.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the end-user segment and accounts for a 58.34% in Indonesia medical aesthetics market share which is due to the availability of expertise and state of the art technology innovations with solutions are the major factors that drive major sales through hospitals and clinics.

Rapid progress in application of platelet rich plasma (PRP) in medical aesthetics has become more popular in recent in years. In recent years, PRP has catapulted into the aesthetic dermatology space for different uses, such as hair restoration, scars, striae, and wound healing, as well as an adjunct to several types of microcolumn treatments, including fractional (ablative and nonablative laser, bipolar radiofrequency, and microneedling) treatments.

Lumenis, Cynosure, Candela, Alma and Evolus are the leading players in the Indonesia medical aesthetics market. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of the awareness of aesthetics among patients and advanced cosmetic procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

CHAPTER 2: Medical Aesthetics Projected Revenue

Indonesia: Projected Revenue of Medical Aesthetics (2022-2028; $Millions)

CHAPTER 3: Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation Data

Indonesia: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2022-2028; $Millions)

Age Group Snapshot

Below 35 years

Between 34-50 years

Above 50 years

Market Share by Age group Snapshot

Indonesia: Projected Revenue by Gender type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Gender type Snapshot

Women

Men

Market Share by Gender type Snapshot

Indonesia: Projected Revenue by Product type (2022-2028; $Millions)

Product type Snapshot

Facial Aesthetics

Cosmetic Implants

Skin Aesthetics & Body Contouring

Hair Removal Device

Others

Market Share by Product type Snapshot

Indonesia: Projected Revenue by End-user type (2022-2028; $Millions)

End-user type Snapshot

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical spa & Beauty Centers

Homecare Settings

Market Share by End-user type Snapshot

CHAPTER 4: Medical Aesthetics Market Prospects & Opportunities

Medical Aesthetics Market Drivers

Medical Aesthetics Market Trends

Medical Aesthetics Market Constraints

CHAPTER 5: Medical Aesthetics Industry Overview

Medical Aesthetics - Competitive Landscape

Medical Aesthetics - Key Players

Medical Aesthetics - Key Company Profiles

Medical Aesthetics - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER 6: Appendix

