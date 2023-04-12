Global Healthcare Asset Management Market to Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years

Westford USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Healthcare Asset Management market will attain a value of USD 124.12 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 31.62% over the forecast (2022-2030). The increased demand for better asset management in healthcare settings will fuel market expansion over the forecast period to deliver better patient care. Technologies for asset management help organize anything from pharmaceuticals to MRI machines and lab microscopes, which may affect how a doctor or nurse delivers therapy. More efficient hospital asset management techniques are urgently required to maintain track of physical assets as well as patient demands on a daily basis. As a result, many businesses are creating asset monitoring systems that can be accessed via a smartphone or tablet and are coupled with barcode scanning software as technology develops.

According to the SkyQuest's, many governmental and commercial organizations have made investments in the creation of innovative healthcare IT solutions in response to the growing global need for healthcare IT. For instance, the government's Digital Health Technology Catalyst has given creative digital technology, a healthcare IT effort that addresses substantial issues in health care, a USD 9 million financial boost. Such initiatives support the global promotion of digital health, which in turn accelerates market expansion. Also, raising consumer awareness of the different advantages of the asset management programme is a key factor in boosting product demand and ultimately revenue growth.

Healthcare asset management includes Intensive care, post-operative care, facility management, ward management, and many other services. Using physical resources as efficiently as possible to improve patient care is a crucial part of a well-organized hospital asset management strategy. The market growth has been assisted by the rising emphasis on better managing the present assets and staff, which has led many medical facilities worldwide to adopt effective asset management technologies and solutions.



Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominates the Market Due to Asset Tracking and Inventory Management

According to the end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominates the healthcare asset management industry. This is mostly due to the rising usage of asset management systems in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. The growing number of hospital visits is assisting in the segment's rise and growth. The market for Healthcare Asset Management will gain from growing government initiatives and efforts to include cutting-edge solutions and technology in hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the forecast period.

North America is dominating the Healthcare Asset Management market and this dominance will continue over the forecast period. This is due to the region top-notch infrastructure for conducting clinical and lab research. The increased adoption of inexpensive medical systems in clinical diagnostic laboratories will help accelerate market expansion in this region.

Equipment Tracking Segment Is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Need for Asset Management and Optimization in Various Industries

The equipment tracking segment is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period. High growth is a result of rising equipment tracking and asset management requirements. With these applications, doctors and nurses may dedicate all of their attention to caring for patients rather than searching for medical equipment. Healthcare professionals can receive notifications on the availability or status of certain equipment on their own devices, such as laptops or smart phones, through the usage of asset management technologies for equipment tracking. Medical facilities can avoid instrument theft by using equipment tracking. Due to the above-mentioned factors, this market will grow positively in the years to come.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow throughout the course of the forecast period because of the quick development of developing regions and the increase in the number of middle-aged residents in this region. The regional market would increase more quickly because of escalating healthcare infrastructure expenses and expanding unmet demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Healthcare Asset Management market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Healthcare Asset Management Market

ABM's clinical engineering division was purchased by Crothall Healthcare's Healthcare Technology Solutions (HTS) division in March 2022. The full lifecycle of medical equipment at a hospital is managed and observed by Crothall Healthcare. Every year, it maintains around 1,000,000 medical devices and supports more than 200 hospitals and health systems across the nation.

Vesper Medical Inc., a US-based manufacturer of minimally invasive peripheral vascular devices, and Royal Philips, a leading provider of healthcare technology, entered into an agreement in May 2022 to be acquired by the latter.

Key Questions Answered in Healthcare Asset Management Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?



Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

