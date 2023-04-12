CMOS Image Sensors Market Forecast By 2030 - Demand, Growth, and Size Projections

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Reports Insights, the CMOS Image Sensors Market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to garner US$ 38.78 Billion by 2030. The market, which was valued at US$ 19.28 Billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights factors such as the increasing demand for smartphones and digital cameras, advancements in the automotive industry, the emergence of new applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for AI that propels the demand for CMOS image sensors. Reports Insights conducted research on the CMOS image sensors market, with a focus on the competitive landscape, regional trends, market segmentation, and emerging technologies. The objective of this research is to offer a thorough comprehension of the market's dynamics and the factors that are propelling its growth.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd. has released a comprehensive research report on the CMOS image sensors market that assesses multiple factors, including market value, market size, supply chain, regulations, and trends. The report also evaluates major segments such as structure, specification, sensors size, end user, and region to identify emerging trends and potential opportunities. This valuable information can aid companies in enhancing their competitiveness by focusing on strategic partnerships, product advancements, and mergers and acquisitions, thereby bolstering their market position as compared to other manufacturers.



Advancements in CMOS image sensor technology have led to the development of smaller, more efficient, and low-power image sensors. This has increased the demand for CMOS image sensors in various applications such as automotive, medical imaging, and security cameras.

The trend toward high-quality and high-resolution images is the major factor driving the demand for CMOS image sensors with higher pixel counts and enhanced sensitivity. With the rapid growth of the global smartphone and digital camera market, the demand for CMOS image sensors is expected to witness an increase. However, according to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group comprising members such as Canon, Olympus, and Nikon, there is a need for improvement in existing digital cameras as the shipments for such cameras have witnessed a decline of over 93 percent from 2010-2021 due to increased smartphone photography.

Continuous advancements in CMOS image sensor technology help enable the development of sensors with higher resolution, sensitivity, speed, and lower power consumption. Also, the development of 3D imaging and time-of-flight (ToF) sensors is expected to drive the market growth of CMOS image sensors.





Competitive Landscape

As per the study, the market is led by major manufacturers such as STMicroelectronics International N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation of North America, ams-OSRAM AG followed by Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE Systems plc). Overall, the CMOS image sensor market is highly competitive, with major market players competing on factors such as image quality, performance, power consumption, and price. As the demand for imaging devices continues to grow, competition in the CMOS image sensor market is expected to maintain a constant pace of increase in the coming years.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Teledyne DALSA launched AxCIS, a range of fully integrated line scan imaging modules that provide high speed and high resolution. These modules are Contact Image Sensors (CIS) that integrate sensors, lenses, and lights in a single unit, making it easier to use and lowering the cost of inspection systems for various machine vision applications.

In January 2023, ams OSRAM, a renowned provider of optical solutions, expanded its Mira family of global shutter CMOS image sensors with the launch of the Mira050. This new addition is expected to offer a resolution of 0.5 megapixels and measures 2.3mm by 2.8mm, making it highly sensitive and suitable for pipelined applications.

In January 2023, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading company in advanced semiconductor technology, unveiled its new ISOCELL HP2 image sensor which features advanced pixel technology and increased full-well capacity. The image sensor provides a resolution of 200 megapixels and has the capability to capture stunning images on high-end smartphones that are expected to be available in the coming years.

In March 2023, Panasonic created a technology for CMOS image sensors using organic photoconductive film (OPF), which can accurately reproduce colors even under various light sources.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 38.78 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 8.6% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players STMicroelectronics International N.V., ams-OSRAM AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., RS Components Ltd., Teledyne DALSA (Teledyne Technologies), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Sharp Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE Systems plc), Canon U.S.A., Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (HAMAMATSU Group), Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Holdings Corporation) and Others



Front Illuminated Structure





By Specification Array Type



Processing Type

Spectrum





By Sensors Size 200mm

300mm

Others











By End Use

Manufacturing



Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Security and Surveillance



Automotive and Transportation



Aerospace and Defense

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

CMOS image sensors are finding new applications in a range of industries such as medical imaging, security and surveillance, and robotics. For instance, in the medical industry, CMOS image sensors are used for endoscopes and dental imaging. In the security and surveillance industry, they are used for facial recognition and license plate recognition. The emergence of new applications is expected to drive the growth of the CMOS image sensors market.



The growing demand for AI-enabled imaging applications such as object recognition, image segmentation, and machine vision drives the demand for high-quality CMOS image sensors. The integration of AI with CMOS image sensors is expected to offer new growth opportunities in the future. For instance, according to a report and survey published by Verta Insights, approximately 63% of companies intend to maintain or increase AI and machine learning expenditures in 2023 for product innovations. Such increased expenditures on technology advancements with the help of AI are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the CMOS image sensors market in advanced imaging applications.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific offered favorable circumstances for the CMOS image sensors market growth in terms of revenue and volume due to the large presence of industrial facilities, especially in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Further, North America is also expected to propel the market circumstances in terms of the increased public as well as private funding for research and development of advanced semiconductors and its solutions.

The global CMOS image sensors market size is estimated to hit around USD 38.78 Billion by 2030 with an excellent CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on structure, the back-illuminated structure segment held a dominant position in 2022 and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

By specifications, the array type segment contributed the highest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Based on sensors size, the 200mm segment accounted for the largest share of the CMOS image sensors market growth in 2022.

In the context of end user, the security and surveillance segment contributed the highest shares to the market circumstances in 2022 in terms of volume and revenue.

CMOS Image Sensors Market Growth Drivers:

Continuous advancements in CMOS technology for the development of highly advanced image sensors with better image quality, higher sensitivity, lower noise levels, and faster readout speeds drive market growth. These advancements have opened up new applications and markets for CMOS image sensors such as industrial inspection, security and surveillance, and scientific research.





Increased adoption of safety systems such as backup cameras, lane departure warning systems, and collision avoidance systems due to the growing automotive industry propels the demand for CMOS image sensors. Such automotive systems rely on high-resolution image sensors to provide accurate and reliable data to the vehicle's control systems.





Growing popularity of social media platforms resulted in increased usage of smartphones and digital cameras among consumers to capture and share their experiences. CMOS image sensors offer high-quality images, low power consumption, and low manufacturing costs, making them a popular choice for smartphone and digital camera manufacturers.

Restraints

The CMOS image sensor market is heavily reliant on intellectual property rights, which limits competition and innovation. Several companies hold patents on key technologies which results in difficulties for new entrants to develop competitive products without infringing on existing patents.





The production of CMOS image sensors involves the use of several hazardous chemicals and materials. The disposal of such materials has a significant environmental impact, including air and water pollution. These concerns are leading to increased regulations and higher compliance costs for manufacturers, which hampers the growth of the market.

List of Major CMOS Image Sensors Market Players



STMicroelectronics International N.V.

ams-OSRAM AG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

RS Components Ltd.

Teledyne DALSA (Teledyne Technologies)

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sharp Corporation

BAE Systems, Inc. (BAE Systems plc)

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (HAMAMATSU Group)

Panasonic Corporation of North America (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

Others

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Structure Back Illuminated Structure Front Illuminated Structure

By Specifications Array Type Processing Type Spectrum

By Sensors Size 200mm 300mm Others

By End User Manufacturing Consumer Electronics Healthcare Security and Surveillance Automotive and Transportation Aerospace and Defense Others



Key Questions Covered in the CMOS Image Sensors Market Report

What is the current size of the CMOS image sensors market?

What are the most recent trends in the CMOS image sensors market?

What are the factors currently driving and limiting growth in the CMOS image sensors market, and what factors are expected to create opportunities for growth in the future?

What future projections can be used to make strategic decisions regarding the CMOS image sensors market?

How competitive is the CMOS image sensors industry currently, and what factors are expected to influence its competitiveness in the future?

