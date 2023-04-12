Purpose Investments Announces Name Change to Its Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund; Fund to Be Named Purpose Energy Transition Fund

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce that the Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund will be renamed to the Purpose Energy Transition Fund (TSX: CLMT) (the “Fund”). There will be no change to the Fund’s ETF ticker symbol or to the Fund’s investment objectives and main investment strategies. The name change will be effective on or around April 14, 2023.



The name change is being made to more accurately reflect the Fund’s mandate. Overall, the Fund is focused on the energy transition toward net zero and not exclusively on the clean energy segment. Purpose believes energy transition is a broader market trend that more accurately describes the Fund’s investment strategy, and more accurately reflects the move to net zero as an incremental transition that will impact all sectors of the economy.

About the Fund

The Fund is designed to have a thematic growth strategy focused on investing in companies globally that contribute to and/or benefit from the fight against climate change. The Fund seeks to identify companies that (1) develop technologies that directly support the transition to net zero, (2) innovate through adopting new technologies to be abatement leaders within their respective industries, and (3) produce resources with meaningful incremental demand linked to these themes, emphasizing opportunities related to leadership in incremental emissions reductions.

The change in name of the Fund re-positions the Fund in a way that is more consistent with its existing mandate.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

