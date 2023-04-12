Legit Security Announces New Partnership with Snyk

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legit Security, a cyber security company with an enterprise platform that protects software delivery from code to cloud, including the software supply chain, today announced a partnership with Snyk , the leader in developer security.



Together, Legit Security and Snyk help bridge the gap between security and development teams by scaling-up security from code to cloud through the combination of secure code and secure application delivery. The partnership enables organizations to greatly improve productivity by contextualizing cybersecurity risks, consolidating vulnerability management in a unified view, and prioritizing remediation to the most critical risks and applications so their businesses can stay safe while releasing trusted software fast.

Today’s digital business models depend on rapid innovation, but security teams struggle to keep pace with the development of modern applications, DevOps and changing CI/CD pipelines. Legit Security helps application security teams align with iterative, fast paced DevOps models by protecting applications from code-to-cloud with automated SDLC discovery and a unified application security control plane that provides visibility, security, and governance over rapidly changing environments. By providing real-time security posture management and deep security issue context, security and development teams can rapidly prioritize security issues and accelerate their productivity, effectiveness, and collaboration.

“In most organizations today, software development pipelines are unchartered highways to cloud deployment,” said Roni Fuchs, CEO and co-founder, Legit Security. “To build applications securely at scale, you need to have visibility and security control over your development environments including traceability from cloud apps back to their CI/CD software pipelines and originating source code. We are thrilled to partner with Snyk to combine our code to cloud security capabilities with their developer-first approach to secure code and open source dependencies.”

“We’re excited to further our relationship with Legit Security,” said Jill Wilkins, Senior Director Global Alliances, Snyk. “As the demand for developer security grows, we are always looking to expand our partner ecosystem and help businesses all over the world capitalize on that opportunity. Our partnership with Legit Security will help us continue our mission to empower developers all over the world with developer first security, and offer our mutual customers the ability to seamlessly integrate Snyk into existing workflows, tools, and processes to help accelerate development and security team adoption of DevSecOps.”

Legit Security protects an organization's software supply chain from attack and ensures secure application delivery, governance and risk management from code to cloud. The platform’s unified application security control plane and automated SDLC discovery and analysis capabilities provide visibility and security control over rapidly changing environments and allow security issues to be prioritized based on context and business criticality to improve security team efficiency and effectiveness.