Global Food Antioxidants Market Report 2023: Increasing Use of Food Antioxidants to Improve the Shelf Life of Products Drives Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global food antioxidants market grew from $1.67 billion in 2022 to $1.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The food antioxidants market is expected to grow to $2.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Major players in the food antioxidants market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Ltd., Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences, Kalsec Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Advanced Organic Materials, VDH Chem Tech Pvt Ltd., and Vitablend Nederland BV.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The food antioxidants market consists of sales of synthetic food antioxidants such as butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propyl gallate (PG). Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Food antioxidants are the molecules which neutralize the free radicals and destabilize the molecules to protect cells from damage. Some major food antioxidants are mainly found in fruits, vegetables, vitamins such as E and C and other plant-based foods.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food antioxidants market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food antioxidants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The primary type of food antioxidants is natural and synthetic antioxidants. They are available in dry and liquid forms. The food antioxidants are derived from fruits and vegetables, oils, spices and herbs, botanical extracts, and Gallic acid and are used in fats and oils, prepared foods, prepared meat and poultry, seafood, bakery and confectionery, plant-based alternatives and nutraceuticals.



Increasing use of food antioxidants to improve the shelf life of products supported the growth of the market during the historic period. The Antioxidants have been used in the food processing industry to prevent oxidation and improve flavor, aroma, and color. Antioxidants have also been used and valued in the treatment of a variety of diseases, including cancer and coronary heart disease. The rise in the use of food antioxidants to improve the shelf life of food products supported the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Players in the food antioxidants market are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to expand the product portfolio and expand operations in different geographies. Mergers and acquisitions give growth opportunities to the players in the industry to maximize revenues through geographic and product portfolio expansion.



The countries covered in the food antioxidants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.82 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.56 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Food Antioxidants Market Characteristics



3. Food Antioxidants Market Trends And Strategies



4. Food Antioxidants Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Food Antioxidants Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Food Antioxidants Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Food Antioxidants Market



5. Food Antioxidants Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Food Antioxidants Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Food Antioxidants Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Food Antioxidants Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Natural

Synthetic

6.2. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Dry

Liquid

6.3. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fruits and Vegetables

Oils

Spices and Herbs

Botanical Extracts

Gallic Acid

Other Sources

6.4. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fats and Oils

Prepared Foods

Prepared Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Bakery and Confectionery

Plant Based Alternatives

Nutraceuticals

Other Applications

7. Food Antioxidants Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Food Antioxidants Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqx61f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment