Panavance Therapeutics to Present at the BioNJ Annual BioPartnering Conference

BERWYN, Pa., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of a novel oncology therapeutic intended to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for the patients that receive them, today announced that Greg Bosch, Chairman and CEO of Panavance Therapeutics will present at BioNJ’s Thirteenth Annual BioPartnering Conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM ET in Somerset, NJ.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available for in-person meetings with potential investors and partners. Interested parties can request meetings through the BioNJ Partnering Platform or by contacting Panavance directly at panavance@jtcir.com. For more information and to register for the event, please visit the conference website, here.

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients. Panavance, a US Delaware company, is located in Berwyn, PA. It was founded in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance’s lead program, misetionamide (also known as GP-2250), is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique dual mechanism of action of selectively disrupting the energy metabolism of cancer cells leading to cancer cell death as well as impacting nuclear factor-κB (“NFκB”) which effects cancer cells’ ability for protein and DNA, transcription thereby restricting cancer cell growth and proliferation. The Company is advancing towards the initiation of two registration directed clinical studies expected to start in 2024: a Phase 2/3 study of GP-2250 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line maintenance therapy for non-BRCA mutated pancreatic cancer patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. GP-2250’s unique mechanism of action and extensive preclinical data supports broad oncology utility with the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

