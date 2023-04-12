The III World Forum on Human Rights declares its unconditional support for Julian Assange

MADRID, Spain, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Thursday, March 23, a statement was issued for the freedom of Julian Assange at the III World Forum on Human Rights that was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



During its closure, Pablo Gentili, Executive Secretary of the World Forum on Human Rights, and in front of the crowd of attendees, declared his support and that of the Forum for Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks and imprisoned in a UK jail awaiting the resolution of his extradition to the United States. "The freedom of Julian Assange is the freedom of each one of us," said Gentili, to conclude a brief summary of the declaration, later asking the attendees and participants present at the Forum to vote to approve it.

"Extraditing Julian Assange would set a dangerous precedent for press freedom and the right of access to information around the world," the statement said.

The signatories align with and support the opinion of the Council of Europe, which considers that the treatment of Mr. Assange is among "the most serious threats to press freedom."

The statement ended with a petition: “We urge the US Department of Justice to drop all charges against Mr. Assange, appealing to the United States Constitution itself, the human rights standards recognized in International Law, as well as the most basic humanitarian questions, since the life of a journalist is in danger, and the freedom of the press and the right of access to the world's information are at risk.”

Assange's international defense team, coordinated by Judge Baltasar Garzón, appreciates this pronouncement and shows its "most complete satisfaction with such relevant support as that shown by the main leaders in the defense of Human Rights around the world.” It is news that shows that justice is finally done for Julian Assange. This is great news for him, after he has long been wronged numerous times.

And it is that, in the Forum, the main professionals in the field of human rights at the international level have participated and have added their signatures to the manifesto, such as Alberto Fernández, president of the Argentine Nation; Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Vice President of the Argentine Nation; Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, Nobel Peace Prize; Fernanda Gil Lozano, Executive Director of the International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights; the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association; Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador; Ernesto Samper, former president of Colombia; Evo Morales, former president of Bolivia; Pepe Mujica former president of Uruguay; José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former president of Spain; Baltasar Garzón, former judge and coordinator of Julian Assange's legal defense team; the American Association of Jurists; Puebla Group; or Clarissa Ramina, from CLAJUD, Brazil, among other signatories.

The third edition of the Forum, held between March 20 and 24, was attended by more than 21,000 people from 98 countries, with more than 950 organizations involved and a total of 200 references and specialists in the field of human rights. There were 2,300 panelists and 390 accredited journalists. The edition was organized by the Argentine government and led by the United Nations International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights.

The World Forum on Human Rights, which tries to serve as a space for public debate on Human Rights in the world, seeks to bring together and integrate national, regional and international organizations committed to the enforcement of human rights. This third edition sought to deepen the dialogue, updating the forecast of the situation on the main advances and challenges in the promotion and protection of human rights in the world.

The Forum had its first edition in 2013, in Brazil, 74 countries and more than 700 institutions participated. There were 369 thematic activities and 127 cultural programs, among other actions. In 2014, the forum was held in Morocco and was attended by representatives from 95 countries and the participation of more than 750 organizations.

Read the statement: https://dontextraditeassange.com/post/iii-world-forum-on-human-rights-buenos-aires-argentina-2023/

For further information please contact press@imadesc.com