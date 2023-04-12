Fashion for a Cause: SHEIN to Launch Clothing Drive to Support New Circles

TORONTO, ON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful pop-up shopping event in March, SHEIN, the global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, is organizing a clothing drive in partnership with New Circles. This local nonprofit organization provides free clothing to those in need.

SHEIN's sustainability and social impact approach is grounded in the brand's mission to make the beauty of fashion accessible to all and lays the framework for greater impact across the company’s business. In addition to pursuing our ongoing commitment to greater transparency, SHEIN adopts a holistic approach to reduce and manage the social and environmental impact of its products and operations. This includes tackling waste and circularity all along our value chain, increasing adoption of responsibly sourced materials, strengthening our on-demand production model, and launching end-of-life garment recycling solutions.

“SHEIN is encouraging its customers to extend the life of our products while creating products and services that fit into a circular future without waste,” said Caitrin Watson, Director of Sustainability at SHEIN. “Our goal is to continue measuring and mitigating our own textile waste and to collaborate with other industry leaders to propel the circular textile economy forward”. In April 2022, we launched our first evoluSHEIN products as a purpose-driven product line to engage our customers in our sustainability journey. These products consist of responsibly sourced materials such as recycled polyester and forest-safe viscose and the garment production is made in partnership with third-party certified suppliers.

This year for Earth Day, SHEIN is partnering with New Circles, a Toronto-based charity, to help sustain the lifespan of garments and create lasting positive impacts on communities and the environment. The donation event will take place the week of April 20 and will be open to the public during mall hours at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Guests are asked to bring their gently used clothing and donate them to the cause. As a token of appreciation for their generous donation, customers will receive reusable SHEIN products to help eliminate waste and promote sustainability. Guests can also participate in classic games and activities with prizes available at the activation site.

Donations of gently-used clothing for people of all ages will be accepted. Customers interested in donating and participating in exciting games can visit SHEIN's pop-up activation at CF Toronto Eaton Centre this month.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 20,10 AM - 9 PM

Friday, April 21, 10 AM - 9 PM

Saturday, April 22, 10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday, April 23, 11 AM - 7 PM

WHERE:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

220 Yonge St. Toronto, ON

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

About New Circles

New Circles builds stronger communities by alleviating poverty and strengthening the skills of those in need. The connections made with clients and valued partners help facilitate new beginnings and foster a supportive, safe space. Many clients are new to Canada, often refugees seeking asylum. New Circles is a shining example of what a difference a caring community can make and it ensures the dignity of clients remains the focus. By building social networks, clients can develop language skills, and prepare for employment while building their individual sense of self, increasing their confidence levels as they establish a new life in Canada.

For more information about SHEIN's sustainability and social impact initiatives, please visit: www.sheingroup.com

