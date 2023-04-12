Kingdom Removals Voted Best Family-Run Business 2 Years in a Row

Edinburgh, United Kingdom, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingdom Removals has been voted the best family-run business for 2 years in a row. This company is a home and office removal specialist in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was founded by Craig Keddie, a removal expert with a passion for providing the best services in Scotland.

Kingdom Removals provides its clients with the highest level of customer service and removals quality for its clientele. Their team specialises in domestic and commercial moving, storage solutions, and even emergency removals. Kingdom Removals has been a trusted and highly rated removal service in Scotland for years because of its quality of removals and excellent customer support.

Domestic Removals in Edinburgh

Customers who are moving from one home to another in the city of Edinburgh can do so with ease when they hire Kingdom Removals. As one of Edinburgh’s leading movers, Kingdom Removals helps customers who are downsizing or even up-sizing their homes. This gives customers more space to focus on their new home while the Kingdom Removal team does the heavy lifting.

Customers can expect to get tailored services that can help them get the job done. The tailored service is made unique for each customer and the Kingdom Removals team is able to accommodate even the special requirements that customers may have. This can make the stressful experience of moving more simple and hassle free for customers. Their team takes pride in making sure that the packing, transportation, and storage process is seamless.

Commercial Removals in Edinburgh

Customers who have office furniture and equipment that must be relocated can get all that they need from Kingdom Removals. The team has extensive experience in office clearance, and it has provided international and local services that have helped previous customers relocate with their needs.

Relocating a business can be stressful, disruptive, and even complicated if there isn’t careful planning. Kingdom Removals makes it easier for customers to move without causing major interruptions to their business. Customers can discuss their needs with the Kingdom Removal team to create an efficient approach that works for them and meets their individual needs.

The team surveys each office move individually and is able to arrange moving outside of regular working hours to avoid disruption and interruptions during the work days. Kingdom Removals has a full packing service that meets the new GDPR legislation and makes relocating offices hassle free.

More About Kingdom Removals

Kingdom Removals is a family-run company that provides courier, packing, and removals services in Edinburgh and Glasgow. The company has the most affordable and competitive prices and great customer service. It is one of the best removal service companies in Edinburgh and it has carried out successful removals all over the UK.

Customers get 24/7 support from the Kingdom Removals team because they get a dedicated moving specialist who guides them through the entire process. Their moving specialist is there to answer any questions they have and support them in the moving process as much as possible. With pocket friendly prices and world class packing, Kingdom Removals takes care of everything to make the process as simple and stress free as possible.

Kingdom Removals has hundreds of happy customers and hundreds of successful removals per year that have led it to be one of the best and highly rated removal services in Edinburgh.

About Kingdom Removals

Kingdom Removals is a family-run company that provides packing, courier services, and removal services in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and across the UK.

