Global Small Arms and Light Weapons Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Increasing Urban Warfare Drives Growth

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global small arms and light weapons market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The small arms and light weapons market reached a value of nearly $12,075.9 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $12,075.9 million in 2022 to $15,210.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 4.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2027 and reach $18,290.8 million in 2032.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rise in disposable income, emerging market growth, increase in urban warfare, increase in domestic violence, rise in military expenditure and growing incidence of drug trafficking and terrorist activities. Going forward, increasing defense spending and military modernization programs will drive the growth of the market.



The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by type into small arms and light weapons. The light weapons market was the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by type accounting for 57.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the light weapons market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027.



The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by end-user sector into law enforcement, military & defense, and civil & commercial. The law enforcement market was the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by end-user sector accounting for 46.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the law enforcement market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by end-user sector, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.



The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by caliber into more than 14.5 mm, 9 mm, 12.7 mm, 5.56 mm, 14.5 mm, and 7.62 mm. The more than 14.5 mm market was the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by caliber accounting for 30.6% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the 12.7 mm market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by caliber, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.



The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by action into manual and semi-automatic and automatic. The manual and semi-automatic market was the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by action accounting for 52.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the automatic market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by action, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.



The small arms and light weapons market is segmented by firing systems into gas operated, manual, and recoil operated. The gas operated market was the largest segment of the small arms and light weapons market segmented by firing systems accounting for 45.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the recoil operated market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by firing systems, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the small arms and light weapons market, accounting for 31.4% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the small arms and light weapons market will be Eastern Europe, and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.7% and 6.0% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.6% and 2.8% respectively.



The small arms and light weapons market is slightly concentrated, with a few large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 32.35% of the total market in 2021. The market concentration can be attributed to the high entry barriers and high costs associated with expansion. Going forward the market is expected to experience further consolidation with the rising number of mergers and collaboration among players in the market. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. was the largest competitor with 7.44% share of the market, followed by Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. with 6.71%, General Dynamics Corporation with 5.51%, SIG Sauer, Inc with 3.58%, Heckler & Koch GmbH with 2.67%, FN Herstal S.A. with 2.02%, Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC with 1.84%, Raytheon with 1.29%, Thales Group with 0.92% and GLOCK Gesellschaft m.b.H. with 0.37%.



The top opportunities in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by type will arise in the light weapons segment, which will gain $1,969.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by end-user sector will arise in the law enforcement segment, which will gain $1,512.2 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by caliber will arise in the 9 mm segment, which will gain $951.9 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by action will arise in the automatic segment, which will gain $2,476.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the small arms and light weapons market segmented by firing systems will arise in the gas operated segment, which will gain $1,685.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The small arms and light weapons market size will gain the most in the USA at $998.2 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the small arms and light weapons market include polymers to make light weapons and ammunitions, design upgradations and modularity for military-style weapons, use of 3-d printing technology for producing small arms, laser technology, day/night de camouflage technology for light weapons, and rise in mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the small arms and light weapons market include enhancing business position in the compact concealed carry firearm market, offering customized products to customers through the launch of new products, offering next generation squad weapons, offering quality and low-cost products to customers through innovative product launches, and launch of new products.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the small arms and light weapons companies to focus on use of polymers to make light weapons and ammunitions, focus on design upgrades and modularity for military-style weapons, focus on using 3-d printing technology for producing small arms, focus on laser light modules, use day/night decamouflage technology for light weapons, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on mergers and acquisitions, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to target fast-growing end-users.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $12075.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $18290.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

