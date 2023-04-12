Digital X-ray Systems Market to be Worth $8.12 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Digital X-ray Systems Market by Portability {Fixed (Ceiling, Floor), Portable (Mobile, Handheld)}, Technology (Computed, Direct), Application (Orthopedic, Dental, Cardiovascular, Mammography), End User (Hospital, Imaging Center) - Global Forecast to 2030’ published by Meticulous Research®, the digital X-ray market is projected to reach $8.12 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital X-ray is the advanced form of X-ray where a digital radiographic image is produced directly on a computer. The X-ray sensitive plate is used to directly capture the data during the examination of patients. These have high resolution and, hence, provide better and clearer images. The technological advancements in these devices make them more efficient and accurate for various applications.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising geriatric population coupled with the burden of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of teleradiology, technological advancements in digital X-ray systems, and growing preference for digital X-ray systems over conventional systems. Additionally, emerging economies and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital X-ray systems are creating opportunities for market growth.

The key players profiled in this market study are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), and Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Digital X-ray Systems to Positively Impact the Digital X-ray Systems Market Growth

X-ray is often used as an entry-level modality for diagnosing patients, producing large volumes of images. These systems are equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for efficient analysis of images. A large database of radiography images is created, and with the help of AI-powered recognition algorithms, radiologists can analyze irregular readings. AI recognition will search and map images to help identify pathologies and display a heat map of potential issues. Internal defects, inclusions, or geometries can also be tested, and this process is reduced from several days to a few hours. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increased adoption of AI platforms. These AI-driven platforms helped early intervention through rapid screening of COVID-19 with the help of chest X-ray interpretation.

Market players are focusing on developing AI platforms for their benefit in data screening. For instance, in June 2022, MinXray, Inc. (U.S.) enhanced the digital radiography systems with the AI solution. The AI software can detect and localize 30 chest X-ray abnormalities, including TB and COVID-19 infections. In January 2020, Nano-X Imaging LTD. (Israel) secured $26 million in funding for the development, commercialization, and deployment of its Nanox System. The Nanox system is a digital X-ray device consisting of Nanox.Cloud software that provides an end-to-end medical imaging service based on AI analysis. Hence, with digitization, implementing AI in these systems will lead to effective analysis using digital X-ray systems.

The digital X-ray systems market is segmented by product type {fixed digital X-ray systems (ceiling mounted, floor mounted), portable digital X-ray systems (mobile, handheld), detectors, software}, technology (direct radiography, computed radiography), application (orthopedics and trauma care, mammography, dental, cardiovascular diseases, other applications), end user (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Based on product type, in 2023, the fixed digital X-ray systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. These systems are widely used in hospitals and diagnostic centers. With the rising number of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, the adoption of fixed digital X-ray systems has increased, further contributing to the segment’s large market share. However, the portable digital X-ray systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of portable systems, such as flexibility to be used around the hospitals and at point-of-care and the innovations taking place in the systems to make them more effective for use, contribute to this segment's growth.

Based on technology, the direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. Factors such as increased efficiency in the workflow, less radiation exposure, better image quality, and can easily be integrated with existing technology or systems contribute to the segment’s largest share.

Based on application, in 2023, the orthopedics and trauma care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and bone injuries. Digital X-ray devices are mainly used for the initial screening level for these disorders to plan further treatment. Also, post-surgery, an X-ray is done for the recovery study of the patients.

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the digital X-ray systems market. Hospitals & clinics perform a wide range of diagnoses and surgeries, which include the use of X-rays. The increased hospitalizations due to the rising incidence of diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and the increase in the number of healthcare settings boost the growth of this segment. However, the diagnostic imaging centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high cost of hospitals’ outpatient departments, the increasing number of diagnostic centers, and the growing patient population contribute to the growth of the market.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global digital X-ray systems market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Higher adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada, government initiatives toward improving healthcare infrastructure, and increased demand for better imaging modalities such as digital X-ray systems contribute to the largest segment of the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly driven by the improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in the region, the gradually rising need for advanced imaging modalities, the high burden of the aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market players in the last three to four years. In recent years, the digital X-ray systems market has witnessed several organic and inorganic strategic developments.

Scope of the Report :

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment, by Product Type

Fixed Digital X-ray Systems Ceiling Mounted Floor Mounted

Portable Digital X-ray Systems Mobile Handlheld

Detectors

Software

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment, by Technology

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment, by Application

Orthopedic and Trauma

Mammography

Dental

Cardiovascular

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include lung cancer, colorectal cancer, neurology, physical therapy, chest and lung imaging, and musculoskeletal

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include ambulatory care services and nursing homes.

Digital X-ray Systems Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

