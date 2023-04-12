Global Flavored Water Market to 2032: Rising Consumer Orientation Towards a Healthy Lifestyle Drives Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavored Water Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flavored water market grew from $25.59 billion in 2022 to $27.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The flavored water market is expected to grow to $39.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Major players in the flavored water market are Nestle, Talking Rain, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Hint Inc., Spindrift, National Beverage Corp., Sanpellegrino S.P.A., KeurigDr Pepper Inc., Saratoga Spring Water Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Balance Water Company, Cargill, Hangzhou Wahaha Group, Nanone, Red Bull, DS Group, XALTA, Daily Drinks, Neviot Global, Blue Keld Spring, Mondelez International, Sunny Delight Beverages, JUST Water, Sparkling Ice, La Croix, Waterloo, Bubly, Spindrift, Aha, Perrier, Polar seltzer, and SoBe.

The flavored water market consists of sales of sparkling water, zero- or low-calorie waters, and fortified beverages. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The flavored water infuse various fruit flavors and artificial sweeteners into the packaged mineral water. Flavored waters can be delicious and hydrating without contributing to undesirable weight gain, depending on the variety. Plant extracts and fruit juices are used in some kinds, which provide valuable antioxidants. Natural or synthetic flavorings can be used to flavor water.



North America was the largest region in the flavored water market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flavored water market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of flavored water are carbonated flavored water and still flavored water. Carbonated is a type of flavored water that has been infused with carbon dioxide gas under pressure known as carbonated water. Flavored water is of different types of flavors such as blueberry, watermelon, cola, coconut, citrus, and unflavored. These products are distributed in stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Flavored water products are packed in bottles, cans, boxes, and pouches. The flavored waters are applied in different industries such as the beverage industry, brewery industry, health and wellness industry, and other industries.



The rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the flavored water market. People who are turning towards a healthy lifestyle are trying to incorporate liquid diets into their food habits because a clear liquid diet like water, juices, and other beverages is quickly digested and leaves no undigested residue in the intestine.

Fruit-infused water or flavored water contains all the hydration of a cool glass of water and the bright, sweet, and tangy flavors of your chosen ingredients. By infusing tasty flavors, many people tend to drink more water. Infusion of flavors in water can thus be a way to make water more appealing and can even add nutrients to the beverage.

According to Forbes, an American business magazine, in 2020, 54% of all consumers, including 63% of those aged 50 and more, are more concerned about the nutritional benefits of their food and beverage choices than they were in 2010, while 74% of Americans aim to restrict their sugar intake, down from 80% in 2019. Therefore, rising consumer orientation towards a healthy lifestyle drives the growth of flavored water.



Strategic collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the flavored water market. Companies manufacturing flavored water products are partnering and collaborating to develop new technologies and products.

For instance, in January 2022, Phocus, a US-based flavored water manufacturing company partnered with Kroger, an American retail company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores throughout the United States. The agreement with Kroger enables Phocus to sell its products in 185 additional stores, which belong to Kroger throughout Georgia and parts of Alabama and South Carolina.

The countries covered in the flavored water market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

