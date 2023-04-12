United States Monkeypox Testing Market Outlook & Forecasts 2023-2025 Featuring Key Vendors - Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Monkeypox Testing Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. monkeypox testing market was valued at USD 5,336.29 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 91.00 thousand by 2025. The market is projected to register a CAGR of (74.26%) during the forecast period.

Cases of monkeypox increased at the beginning of 2022, and by the end of September, the U.S. became the country with a high number of monkeypox cases. Men accounted for the larger patient group in the country; however, the number of monkeypox cases among women and children was limited.



The major reason for the spread of the disease in the country was sex among men. The LGBT community was one of the majorly affected communities.

From day one of this outbreak, providers had access to a high-quality, FDA-cleared test to detect monkeypox. The CDC has scaled the testing capacity to 78 sites in 48 states, primarily at state public health laboratories, with the capacity to conduct around 10,000 tests per week.

In addition, CDC began shipping the tests to some of the largest commercial laboratory companies (including some of the nation's largest reference laboratories) to increase monkeypox testing capacity. This action improved convenience for patients and healthcare providers across the nation, and the government eased the testing procedures by approving the rapid testing kits for monkeypox.

The regulatory bodies approved the products faster and increased access to monkeypox testing, which further accelerated the U.S. monkeypox testing market. In addition, the government took better steps to create awareness, communicate among the LGBTQI+ community, mobilize them, and provide better treatments. It was estimated that the U.S. would require USD 7 billion to handle the monkeypox outbreak.



This expansion increased the testing accessibility, building on the capacities already available within the Laboratory Response Network (LRN). In addition, the CDC has worked with the LRN to increase public health testing capacity by more than 50% since the outbreak's start, increasing testing capacity from 6,000 tests per week to approximately 10,000 tests per week.

This network continued to provide spare testing capacity to jurisdictions across the country. CDC worked with the state, territorial, and local health departments to make the monkeypox testing process more accessible to health care providers.



Monkeypox testing has become very significant in the high-risk community. Monkeypox lesions are extremely painful and curable, but the effect of monkeypox among undiagnosed HIV patients is extreme. This is increasing the number of tests conducted in the country.

People with simpler symptoms also undergo monkeypox testing to protect them from other disease conditions. In addition, some factors have limited the Mpox testing.

Factors like false positive results and the rollout of vaccines in the market reduced the spread of the infections. Such factors helped the government quickly monitor and reduce the country's monkeypox cases. However, this reduced the number of tests conducted in the market, which became a limitation for the U.S. monkeypox testing market.



Monkeypox Cases Are Down but Not Gone



Experts in infectious disease have made statements like monkeypox cases will never leave the country. The number of cases recorded in the U.S. was high but still considered an undercount.

It is expected that more cases are not considered as the physicians have not seen this before. The virus will remain infectious for around three weeks. It is challenging for people to stay isolated for three weeks. There is a high chance that this infection will spread to the animal carriers like rodents and again jump back, reinfecting the human population. There are high chances of increasing the infection spread unless the vaccination process is complete.

Developed Countries like the U.S. will largely invest in the testing infrastructure to reduce the spread of the disease in the country. Investment measures further support the growth of the U.S. monkeypox testing market. The "Panic buying" concept will hugely impact the industry, increasing the demand for Mpox testing.



Strong Future Diagnostic Pipeline



The U.S. has a strong pipeline in the monkeypox diagnostic segment. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), Department of Defense (DOD), and more institutions have invested in advanced monkeypox diagnostics. The research results are to be released in the first half of 2023. The country is investing in the future-ready diagnostics segment, which will help the region defend against future cases.

Competitive Landscape



Amid the CDC's orthopoxvirus test expansion, several diagnostics companies are developing and launching their monkeypox-specific assays.

BD, Cepheid, and Roche have joined the race to roll out accurate, PCR-quality tests for the disease. BD has joined forces with CerTest to adapt one of the Spanish company's existing tests to run on the BD Max automated PCR system. At the same time, Cepheid partnered with reagent maker BioGX to design a molecular assay of its own.

Abbott is developing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of monkeypox. The company is focused on developing a monkeypox test, which could help the world in the early detection of the disease. It will provide test kits to partners in the pandemic defense coalition.

In addition, F. Hoffman La Roche launches LightMix Modular Virus test kits to analyze samples using quantitative PCR technology. Various companies across the globe are developing monkeypox test kits to increase the testing and to decrease the spread of infection globally.

Premium Insights

Market Opportunities & Trends

Ongoing Us Monkeypox Research Activities

Growing Development of Rapid Testing Methods

Rapidly Growing Commercial Laboratory-Developed Monkeypox Testing

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Product Launches

Advances in Pcr Technology

Monkeypox Eradication Unlikely to Continue in US

Market Restraints

Growing Access to Vaccination Against Monkeypox

Monkeypox Cases Are in a Sharp Decline

Potential Risk of False Monkeypox Test Results

Key Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other Prominent Vendors

Alpha Diagnostic

AtliaBiosystems

Applied DNA Sciences

BioGX

BIONEER

CERTEST BIOTEC

Co-Diagnostics

CorDx

Creative Biogene

Elabscience Biotechnology

LABNOVATION TECHNOLOGIES

Seegene

Laboratory-Developed Monkeypox Tests

Aegis Sciences

ARUP Laboratories

Apostle Diagnostics

California Department of Public Health

CDR Companies

CirrusDx

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Devlab Bio

Discover Labs

Integrity Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Madison Core Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mayo Clinic

Quest Diagnostics

RapidBio

Shepard Health

Sonic Healthcare

US BioTek Laboratories

UW Virology Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5kgm3n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.