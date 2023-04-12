Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 17,456.01 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Astute Analytica, the global prepared flour mixes market was valued at US$ 13,729.89 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17,456.01 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for convenience foods and the rising urbanization and busy lifestyles of consumers. Additionally, the growing health-conscious population has led to a shift towards healthier food options, which has further contributed to the market's expansion.

In terms of consumer statistics, a survey conducted by Astute Analytica found that 58% of consumers globally are willing to pay more for foods that are perceived to be healthier. Furthermore, 40% of consumers are actively seeking out gluten-free products, which has led to the development of gluten-free prepared flour mixes.

Another trend that is driving the growth of the prepared flour mixes market is the increasing demand for diverse flavors. Consumers are looking for new and exciting flavor profiles, which has led to the development of products such as spice blends and international cuisine-inspired mixes. As per the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that the demand for flour in the United States has increased significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in demand is driven by the surge in home baking and cooking, which has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for prepared flour mixes.

Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market Dominated by Bread Mixes and Bakery Shops: Key Insights and Revenue Figures

Bread mixes make up the largest segment in the global market, accounting for a 39.04% share of the market in 2022 and generating revenue of US$4,547.41 million. This growth is due to the high demand for bread bases in the pizza industry, as well as the nutritional value and convenience of bread mixes. The bakery shop segment holds the majority share of 52.23% in the prepared flour mixes market, valued at USD 6,083.51 million, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Household use of prepared flour mixes has also increased significantly, with the household sector accounting for a substantial portion of the market's revenue in 2022. The convenience and long shelf life of these products contribute to their widespread use in households for various baked goods, such as pies, cakes, cookies, and bread. The pandemic has also spurred a rise in home baking, leading to an expansion of the household segment.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Most Lucrative Prepared Flour Mixes Market

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the most lucrative global market, accounting for an expected contribution of over 23% to the global market. But what's driving this growth?

The region's increasing number of working-class consumers has led to a higher demand for convenience foods, including prepared flour mixes. The working-class population in the region is also increasing, with an estimated 781 million people in China and 430 million in India, as of 2022. This population's growing demand for convenience foods is driving the prepared flour mixes market's growth.

In addition, the growing middle class in the region is expected to reach 1.75 billion people by 2025, further contributing to the demand for prepared flour mixes. With large populations and growing economies, countries such as China and India have experienced a shift towards urbanization and an increase in disposable income, contributing to the demand for prepared flour mixes and other convenience foods. Investments in the food industry are also contributing to the market's expansion, particularly as the region's middle class continues to grow.

The pandemic has also played a role in the market's growth, with a rise in home baking leading to an increase in demand for prepared flour mixes among households. And let's not forget about the bakery industry, which is also expanding in countries like Japan and South Korea, leading to a growing demand for prepared flour mixes from bakery shops.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Health and wellness movement: The growing focus on health and wellness has led to a surge in demand for gluten-free, organic, and high-fiber prepared flour mixes. Producers are continuously innovating to cater to this demand, offering consumers nutritious and delicious alternatives.

Ethnic and regional flavors: The global market is experiencing a rise in demand for ethnic and regional flavors, driven by the widespread popularity of international cuisines. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing exotic flavors and ingredients to attract a wider consumer base.

Sustainable packaging: With increasing environmental awareness, the prepared flour mixes market is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create packaging that reduces their carbon footprint and meets consumer expectations.

E-commerce boom: The increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of prepared flour mixes. This has resulted in a significant increase in online sales, and manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their online presence to capitalize on this trend.

Personalization and customization: The future of the prepared flour mixes market will be marked by personalization and customization. Manufacturers are expected to offer consumers the option to choose ingredients, flavors, and nutritional content based on individual preferences and dietary requirements.

