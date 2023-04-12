Global Waterproof Socks Market 2023 - 2030: Growing Adoption of Outdoor Recreational Activities Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproof Socks Market, By Gender, By Age Group, and By Distribution Channel, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Waterproofing socks are resistant to water penetration and allow passage of vapour from inside-out to provide breathability. These are used in activities such as hiking, shoes, skiing, snowshoeing, and mountain biking, where the potential of wetting the feet is high.

Growing adoption of outdoor recreational activities such as hiking, trekking, snow sports, backpacking, and wildlife viewing is in turn driving growth of the market for waterproof socks. Low market penetration of waterproof socks in developing countries such as Vietnam, Sri Lanka and South Africa among others is one of the barrier to the growth of the waterproof socks market.



Market Dynamics:



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for waterproof socks, followed by Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market accounted for 40% market share in 2022. The high demand for waterproof socks in Asia Pacific and Europe is due to the high popularity of winter sports and mountain sports in these regions.

For instance, according to Sports England, a public body under the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport, mountaineering, walking, and camping are the most easily accessible and popular outdoor activities in the U.K. Also, 19% of the regular outdoor activity participants are involved in mountain biking in the U.K. Among gender segment, males have higher inclination towards mountain sports and winter sports thereby making them the largest sub-segment in the waterproof socks market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD49181.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD91885.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Waterproof Socks Market, By Gender:

Male

Female

Global Waterproof Socks Market, By Age Group:

Up to 15 years

15-30 years

30-45 years

45-60 years

Above 60 years

Global Waterproof Socks Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Others

Global Waterproof Socks Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Northern Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

