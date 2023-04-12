Vedder Price Expands San Francisco Office with Addition of Shareholder Michael Wahlander

San Francisco, CA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder Price is pleased to announce that veteran litigator Michael Wahlander has joined its San Francisco office as a Shareholder in the firm’s Labor and Employment practice area.

Having spent the last decade practicing with Seyfarth Shaw LLP and serving as a Deputy County Counsel for Santa Clara County before that, Wahlander brings to Vedder Price extensive experience litigating employment disputes in federal and state courts and before administrative agencies. He is an experienced and successful litigator who guides his clients through all phases of litigation, including trial and appeal.

“Adding Michael to our San Francisco office allows us to significantly increase our strategic capabilities in working with our clients, and effectively finding them solutions to help meet their needs,” said Vedder Price Shareholder and Chair of the Labor and Employment practice area, Elizabeth N. Hall. “Michael’s background provides an excellent addition to our team, and we are very excited to have him join the firm.”

Wahlander focuses on all aspects of labor and employment litigation, including wage and hour, discrimination, retaliation, harassment, wrongful termination and Fair Credit Reporting Act cases. He handles single plaintiff cases as well as class action and representative action disputes. Additionally, he routinely provides advice and counseling to clients on a number of issues, such as wage and hour compliance and appropriate use of background checks.

Wahlander received his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law where he was the managing editor of the Santa Clara Law Review, and his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Vedder Price:

