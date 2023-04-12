CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies Discusses Cancer Research with Leading Pediatric Hematologic Oncologist

LEHI, Utah, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, reported that CEO Ryan Davies spoke about the importance of cancer immunotherapy with Dr. Satiro De Oliveira, a principal investigator in the Company’s cancer research program at UCLA.



Dr. De Oliveira is a board-certified pediatrician and board-certified pediatric hematology/oncologist. He received his medical degree in Brazil and completed his pediatric residency at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center in New York and his pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at the Children’s Hospital Lost Angeles. His clinical focus is on pediatric oncology and gene therapies and his research focus is on cancer immunotherapy and biology of stem cell transplantation.

In addition to his impressive educational background, Dr. De Oliveira has received numerous awards, including the Certificate of Congressional Recognition, the STOP CANCER Research Career Development Award, and the American Society of Hematology Scholar Award. Outside of clinical practice, Dr. De Oliveira conducts clinical research on gene therapies in the fields of adoptive immunotherapy, pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and pediatric red blood cell hematology, to name a few.

As a pediatric oncology specialist, Dr. De Oliveira’s work impacts patients’ lives in real time. During the conversation, Dr. De Oliveira emphasized the impact of recent clinical research strides on his patients, “As I meet the families, I say, ‘Listen, 10 years ago, this disease would’ve killed this child. And now, this patient is a miracle,’ We’re really building the history of medicine.”

CancerVax CEO Ryan Davies commented, “It was a pleasure speaking with Dr. De Oliveira. His thought about creating the history of medicine is a beautiful thing.”

This Podcast can be viewed at https://youtu.be/DcFor_Vo4MU

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

