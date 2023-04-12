Global Workflow Automation Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Workflow Automation in Various Industries Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workflow Automation Market, By Deployment, By Solution, By End-User Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global workflow automation market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

Bizagi

IPsoft Inc. (Amelia LLC)

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nintex Global Limited

Xerox Corporation

Workflow automation is an effective way to simplify repetitive processes. It also makes employees more productive, enabling them to focus on value-generating activities.

Workflow automation increases employee morale and gives them more time to do work that adds value for the company. Despite the obvious benefits, workflow automation is still a relatively new technology that requires careful consideration before implementing it. Here are some of the key benefits that businesses can gain by adopting workflow automation:



The increasing adoption of workflow automation in various industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and logistics, and energy and utilities is expected to drive growth of the global workflow automation market during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for workflow automation is increasing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).



However, high cost of implementation and data security concerns are likely to hinder adoption of workflow automation, which in turn is expected to obstruct market growth in the forecast future.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global workflow automation market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global workflow automation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global workflow automation market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 USD18890 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 USD64538.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Solution

Software

Service

Global Workflow Automation Market, By End-User Industry

Banking

Telecom Retail

Manufacturing and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Other End-user Industries

Global Workflow Automation Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

