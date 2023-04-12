Finasteride Market Prediction by 2031 Growing at 4.2% CAGR, Allied Market Research Says

Portland, OR, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Finasteride Market by Application (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Male Pattern Baldness), by Type (Branded and Generic) and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031”. According to the report, the global finasteride industry generated $362.11 million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $546.72 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of male pattern baldness, surge in adoption of finasteride for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and increase in adherence of finasteride for treatment of BPH and male pattern baldness resulting in reduction in the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and promoting hair growth in men with male pattern baldness drives the growth of the global finasteride market. However, side effects associated with finasteride and competition from other medications and availability of alternate medicine are hampering the finasteride market growth. On the contrary, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the finasteride market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $362.11 million Market Size in 2031 $546.72 million CAGR 4.2% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments covered Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of male pattern baldness



Rise in adoption of finasteride for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)



Increase in adherence of finasteride for treatment of BPH and male pattern baldness Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Side effects associated with finasteride



Competition from other medications and availability of alternate medicine

Impact of Covid-19 on Finasteride Market-

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the finasteride market faced a downturn owing to interruption in supply chains and the demand of finasteride drug.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for finasteride drug was restored back owing to increase in number of patients suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and male pattern baldness. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the finasteride market.

The male pattern baldness segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the male pattern baldness segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global finasteride market revenue, and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of male pattern baldness and rise in availability of finasteride in branded and generic type for treating male pattern baldness.

The branded segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the branded segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global finasteride market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of key players offering branded type of finasteride. However, the generic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to availability of large number of generic formulations for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and male pattern baldness.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global finasteride market revenue owing to ease of accessibility of retail pharmacies and large chain of distribution networks. However, online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to rise in popularity of online pharmacy and surge in number of users preferring online pharmacies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global finasteride market revenue, owing to rise in prevalence of male pattern baldness cases, advanced healthcare infrastructure and surge in healthcare awareness. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) cases, rise in number of key players offering finasteride and surge in investments for development of finasteride.

Leading Market Players: -

Alkem Laboratories Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

HETERO LABS LIMITED

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Organon & Co.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global finasteride market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

