Global Dissolvable Oral Thin Films Market Report 2023: USA, Canada, UK and India Remain the Key Global Markets

The USA, Canada, the UK and India remain the key global markets for this category of products. According to our survey conducted February 2023, 157 brands of oral strips by 158 companies were officially available in the global market. The publisher inspected only ones with active ingredients and not included others (medication strips, breath freshener).
Oral dissolvable films are thin films that instantly dissolve into the buccal cavity to give instantaneous results. Dissolvable oral thin films trends vary depending on the region of presence and ingredients. Nicotine oral strips market is not developed, and these products account for only 0.5% of the tobacco market.
Current market status
- The publisher has analyzed about 171 oral strips series with different components, and 32% of oral strips are made with vitamins
- The trend is to combine caffeine with vitamins or cannabinoids with vitamins. 20% of marketed oral thin films have caffeine inside
- The analysis of dissolvable strips by release date showed that general market of oral strips expands from 1-2 SKU groups in 2007-2014 to 43 released SKU groups in 2021
- The number is growing at the same rate of dissolvable thin films containing Delta-8-THC, CBD, vitamins, and caffeine. Vitamins without other active ingredients are the prevailing type, with strong breakthrough in 2020 (12 released SKU Groups)
Key regulatory aspects
- Nicotine strips are "novel nicotine products" and are covered by the Tobacco Product Directive in the European region
- In countries with no specific regulation, nicotine strips are considered a consumer product and subject to the Commodity Act and the General Product Safety Directive (GPSD)
- Marijuana-containing oral film strips are illegal in the USA at the federal level and in the UK
- Hemp-derived CBD thin films are legal in most high-income countries
- Hemp-derived delta 8 THC oral strips is unregulated or illegal in almost half of US states
- Supplements and caffeine strips are regulated as dietary supplements
Flavour analysis key aspects
- Global strips market is dominated by mint (27.4%), fruit (17.5%), berries (15.4%) flavors
- Most cannabinoids oral strips go unflavored. Berries and Fruits flavors are used for supplements strips and energy strips. Most of all energy strips go with the original coffee flavor
Market prospects
- IntelGenx Corp. wants to add psilocybin on dissolvable sublingual strips to help treat depression, but that product will be launched in 2024-2025. For this product they will use VersaFilm technology platform. FDA could legalize psilocybin-assisted therapy within the next few years
- CURE Pharmaceutical in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation aimed at development of the new low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) oral thin film (OTF) using CURE's patented CUREfilm technology for global distribution
- Further trends may include strips with kratom and mushroom extras inside
- Cannabinoids (hemp-derived) and supplements oral films are rapidly growing markets. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market of cannabinoid oral strips and supplements strips. India remains the key global market for supplement strips
- Compared to other dissolvable products, nicotine strips aren't the best option to enter the market, due to the rapid effect of the strips and strict regulation while the cannabinoids (hemp-derived) strips and the vitamin or energy strips have good projected performance and are representing growing markets.
Companies Mentioned
- Lionheart Enterprises, LLC.
- SpectrumLeaf Cannadips Sp. z o.o
- Eco Canadian Organic Inc.
- DMHH LLC
- TRPC Inc.
- Opticann Inc.
- Dorcia LLC.
- Emblem Cannabis Corporation
- HempLucid LLC
- Pharmastrip USA Corp.
- Sera Labs Inc.
- Pharmalynk LLC.
- InnoBEM d.o.o.
- SANA Products LLC
- Axcentria Pharmaceuticals LLC
- NEwhere, Inc.
- Medley & Maal London Ventures Ltd.
- Labethos, LLC
- Rare Beauty Brands, Inc.
- Bonayu Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.
- ODF Nutra Inc.
- PureBrands, LLC
- New Age II, LLC
- Cybin Inc.
- Core One Labs Inc.
- Dogtown Brands, Inc.
- TMS LLC
- Kazmira LLC
- Citrus CBD LLC
- ABM Manufacturing Inc.
- Nutra Pure Extraction LLC
- IkoStrips, Inc.
- Japan Tobaco
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Fuisz Pharma LLC
- Oblate Inc. (formerly Effective Concepts Inc.)
- RW3, INC.
- Imperial Tobacco
- Heal Tree LLC
- Optimags GmbH
- Ocean Grown Botanicals, LLC
- CURE Pharmaceutical
- CanniMed Ltd.
- Project Yosemite, Inc.
- The Green Room LLC
- Cure Pharmaceutical
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Phoena Inc.
- Vektor Pharma TF GmbH
- CTC Bio Inc.
- InStar Technologies a.s.
- Ofe Corporation
- Innosol Health Corp.
- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc.
- Intelgenx Corp.
- Aavishkar Oral Strips Pvt Ltd.
- Nutrizoe Nutriifoods Pvt Ltd
- Wayne Patrick Consumer Products Ltd.
- Aphria Inc.
- MediCrops Holding AG
- Lionheart Enterprises, LLC
- Truradix Nutraceuticals Private Limited
- MedReleaf Australia
- Helios Lifestyle Private Limited
- VCM LLC
- ZIM Laboratories Limited
- Ace Nutrimony LLP
- NanoVeda
- Dynatabs, LLC
- Nutritech Asia Ltd.
- D.K. Livkon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Inventz Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd.
- Quit4Good Pty Ltd.
- Passion For Life Healthcare (UK) Ltd.
- Melting Pot Concepts Pvt. Ltd.
- Nicoccino AB
- Jamieson Laboratories
- Elomir Inc.
- Zeph Global LLC
- Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd.
- Mankind Pharma Ltd.
- Vivitra Pharmacy India Pvt. Ltd.
- Novelty Healthshine Pvt. Ltd.
- Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd.
- Shilpa Medicare Ltd.
- Setu Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.
- Bidada Foods Pvt. Ltd.
- Lionheart Enterprises, LLC
- Guangdong Fuwei Health Technology Co., Ltd.
- Advocacy LLC
- NuStrips, Inc.
- Essential Source, Inc.
- LiveLong Nutrition
- Pineapple Ventures, Inc.
- KOR Medical, LLC
- LOVE Pharma Inc.
- CosmoLab Manufacturing Ltd.
- Full Spectrum Zen LLC
- Centre Ferme.C3 Inc.
- Kindred Cannabis
- Medical Investor Holdings LLC
- Good Vibez & Co.
- Best CBD Strips
- MariMed Inc.
- Craft 1861, LLC
- 421 Brands Inc.
- Marianna Naturals Corp.
- Nutrend D.S., a.s.
- Habit Products LLC
- Univet Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc.
- Filgap India Pvt. Ltd.
- Terra Nova Cosmetics
- Bsolve Ltd.
- Specialty Beverages Products Corp.
- Boots UK Limited
- Hatops Food (China) Co., Ltd.
- Les Industries Bigg Juice Inc.
- 4296087 Canada Inc.
- Cannabis Science, Inc.
- Spectrum Hemp Ltd.
- Canyon Cultivation, LLC
- Momentus Solutions, LLC
- ODF Nutra Inc.
- PureKana, LLC
- Aveneon Technology LLC
- Essential Source, Inc.
- RENUzORAL, LLC
- Harsh Nutricare Pvt. Ltd
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- C. B. Fleet Company, Inc.
- Sanofi Corp
- Swiss life Sciences Group PLC
- Swiss life Sciences Group SA
- Organigram Inc.
- Nutra3 Complex
- BioFilm Ltd.
- InnoZen, Inc.
- R.J. ReynoldsBonAyu UK
- LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
- Paladin Labs Inc.
- KyuKyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis
- CTT Pharmaceutica,
- InStar Technologies a.s.
- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc.
- Revvies Energy Strips Ltd.
- Innosol Health Corp.
- Unived Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Nutritionalab Private Ltd.
