Global Dissolvable Oral Thin Films Market Report 2023: USA, Canada, UK and India Remain the Key Global Markets

The USA, Canada, the UK and India remain the key global markets for this category of products. According to our survey conducted February 2023, 157 brands of oral strips by 158 companies were officially available in the global market. The publisher inspected only ones with active ingredients and not included others (medication strips, breath freshener).

Oral dissolvable films are thin films that instantly dissolve into the buccal cavity to give instantaneous results. Dissolvable oral thin films trends vary depending on the region of presence and ingredients. Nicotine oral strips market is not developed, and these products account for only 0.5% of the tobacco market.

Current market status

The publisher has analyzed about 171 oral strips series with different components, and 32% of oral strips are made with vitamins

The trend is to combine caffeine with vitamins or cannabinoids with vitamins. 20% of marketed oral thin films have caffeine inside

The analysis of dissolvable strips by release date showed that general market of oral strips expands from 1-2 SKU groups in 2007-2014 to 43 released SKU groups in 2021

The number is growing at the same rate of dissolvable thin films containing Delta-8-THC, CBD, vitamins, and caffeine. Vitamins without other active ingredients are the prevailing type, with strong breakthrough in 2020 (12 released SKU Groups)

Key regulatory aspects

Nicotine strips are "novel nicotine products" and are covered by the Tobacco Product Directive in the European region

In countries with no specific regulation, nicotine strips are considered a consumer product and subject to the Commodity Act and the General Product Safety Directive (GPSD)

Marijuana-containing oral film strips are illegal in the USA at the federal level and in the UK

Hemp-derived CBD thin films are legal in most high-income countries

Hemp-derived delta 8 THC oral strips is unregulated or illegal in almost half of US states

Supplements and caffeine strips are regulated as dietary supplements

Flavour analysis key aspects

Global strips market is dominated by mint (27.4%), fruit (17.5%), berries (15.4%) flavors

Most cannabinoids oral strips go unflavored. Berries and Fruits flavors are used for supplements strips and energy strips. Most of all energy strips go with the original coffee flavor

Market prospects

IntelGenx Corp. wants to add psilocybin on dissolvable sublingual strips to help treat depression, but that product will be launched in 2024-2025. For this product they will use VersaFilm technology platform. FDA could legalize psilocybin-assisted therapy within the next few years

CURE Pharmaceutical in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation aimed at development of the new low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) oral thin film (OTF) using CURE's patented CUREfilm technology for global distribution

Further trends may include strips with kratom and mushroom extras inside

Cannabinoids (hemp-derived) and supplements oral films are rapidly growing markets. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market of cannabinoid oral strips and supplements strips. India remains the key global market for supplement strips

Compared to other dissolvable products, nicotine strips aren't the best option to enter the market, due to the rapid effect of the strips and strict regulation while the cannabinoids (hemp-derived) strips and the vitamin or energy strips have good projected performance and are representing growing markets.

