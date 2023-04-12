Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Inks International Expansion Deal In Toronto

Dallas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to expand across Canada as the barbecue brand announced their newest multi-store franchisee agreement in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

The world’s largest barbecue concept signed a Regional Agreement with local entrepreneur Muhammad Faisal to develop over 20 locations across the Greater Toronto area. When asked why he chose Dickey’s, Muhammad said, “Our decision to work with Dickey’s was driven by our desire to offer unique, high-quality food options to the fast-paced lifestyle to the people of Canada.”

After realizing the Texas-born barbecue brand was well-respected and established across the United States, Muhammad added, “Dickey’s has a proven track record of success furthering our belief in the brand. We are excited to partner with them and get going!” Following wonderful success with the grand opening of Dickey’s in Edmonton last month, the Dickey family is also confident in expanding their family dynasty across Canada and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Muhammad and his family as a new part of the Dickey’s family,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “With his entrepreneurial nature, we are pleased to have his energy and business experience as we work with him to build out greater Toronto, Ontario”.

Dickey’s continues to go from strength to strength across the globe with international presence in over 550 barbecue restaurants world wide including : Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

