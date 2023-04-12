VistaJet Announces Collaboration with Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

To host Memorial Day weekend with a series of special events

featuring Harlan Estate

New York, April 12th, 2023: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its partnership with Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the first and only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star Resort on Hawaii Island. To welcome guests from all corners of the world, the partners will host a weekend of bespoke experiences, including the 2023 Winemaker in Residence series, in collaboration with Napa Valley’s Harlan Family Wines, where guests will engage with award-winning winemakers and culinary artists.

The journey will begin on board an aircraft arranged by VistaJet with the iconic silver and red livery, arriving at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, from anywhere in the world. VistaJet understands that every flight is unique and will take care of all details to ensure guests enjoy a tailored and unparalleled cabin experience. Once on-site, the weekend’s highlight is a four-course menu thoughtfully designed to tell the story of Harlan Estate’s wines. Francois Vignaud, Harlan Estate’s Wine Director, will guide guests through a curated tasting of four vintages, the history of Bill Harlan and the story of Napa’s most prestigious winery.

Leona Qi, President of VistaJet US said: “We are delighted to partner with Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and look forward to arranging flights for guests from all over the globe for a one-of-a-kind experience set within Hualalai’s most desirable locations.”

Journey highlights include:

Arrive at location refreshed with VistaJet: Access a fleet of over 360 aircraft around the globe, from Gulfstreams to the Global 7500, with four true living spaces including an entertainment suite and permanent bedroom. On board the iconic silver and red aircraft enjoy unrivaled service as standard, with a Cabin Host trained by the British Butler Institute, Norland College, Wine & Spirits Education Trust and MedAire.

Friday, May 26th: 6:00 PM — Harlan Estate wine dinner at oceanfront Ulu Ocean Grill with Executive Chef Richard Polhemous.

Saturday, May 27th: 12:00 PM — Golf reception and activities at Hualalai Golf Hale. 6:00 PM — Omakase sushi experience at ulu Ocean Grill.

Roundup your exciting trip with a departing trip also arranged for you especially by VistaJet.





VistaJet’s collaboration with Four Seasons Resort Hualalai’s ensures guests have the same level of quality and service on property as they would expect in the sky. On select flights arranged by VistaJet, guests will be presented with an inflight tasting of The Mascot from Harlan family’s wine portfolio. Guests will also have the opportunity to select from the Resort's recently updated accommodations, ranging from ocean-view guestrooms to stand-alone villas, indulge in a Hawaiian treatment at the award-winning spa, and take part in a range of on-site activities including a PGA tour golf course and ocean activities.

Charlie Parker, Regional Vice President & General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, said: “Four Seasons Resort Hualālai has long been recognized for its bespoke programming which not only celebrates the local culture but brings in innovative partners. The introduction of this partnership showcases the Resort’s dedication to creating an exceptional end-to-end experience for its guests.”

The Memorial Day weekend event is part of a collaboration between VistaJet and Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Collection, including exclusive benefits available year-round for VistaJet Members and Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii guests.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company — organizing flights for corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours and guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft around the world, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

