Lightelligence Joins Global Semiconductor Alliance

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightelligence, the global leader in photonic compute systems, today became a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.



“GSA is an important organization to help us build awareness, visibility and a first-hand understanding of the semiconductor industry,” remarks Spencer Powers, President of Lightelligence. “We fully expect to make full use of all the benefits it offers members.”

“We are pleased to welcome Lightelligence to GSA,” remarks Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Companies like Lightelligence are leading the way to extending Moore’s Law through its photonic technology and will be a value member of our community.”

As a member of the GSA, Lightelligence will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

Hal Conklin, Lightelligence’s Vice President of Business Development, will be a presenter at the 2023 GSA Technology Symposium Thursday, April 27, during the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Interest Group Session. The event, sponsored by Samsung, will be held in San Jose, Calif. Details are available on the GSA website.

About GSA

GSA is where leaders meet to establish a profitable and sustainable semiconductor and high-tech global ecosystem. It is a leading industry organization that provides a unique neutral platform for global executives to collaborate, interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate continuous industry growth across the entire supply chain. GSA has an impressive global footprint with 300 corporate members across all six continents, including more than 100 public companies, emerging companies, industry stalwarts and technology leaders. Members represent 70 percent of the $550-billion semiconductor industry.

About Lightelligence

Lightelligence has transformed cutting-edge photonic technology into groundbreaking compute solutions that offer exponential improvements in compute power and dramatically reduce energy consumption. As the only company to publicly demonstrate complete photonic compute systems that beat state-of-the-art performance, Lightelligence is the global leader in the photonic compute industry. Founded in 2017, Lightelligence has approximately 200 employees globally and has raised more than $200 million in funding.

Engage with Lightelligence:

Website: www.lightelligence.ai/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lightelligence-ai/

Twitter: @lightelligence