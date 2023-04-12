Global Honeycomb Packaging Market 2023: Sector to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Honeycomb Packaging Market, By Packaging Type, By End-use industry, And By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of honeycomb packaging market, market size (US$ Bn), & Kilotons (KT) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

BASF S.E.

ACH Foam Technologies

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki Group

Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd.

Packaging Corporation of America

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Honeycomb packaging is made by the conglutination of paper bands into a series of hexagons that are similar to the honeycomb structure, and are then sandwiched between two sheets.

The properties of honeycomb packaging are low material consumption, low weight, difficulty to deform, resistance to pressure, shock and bending, good cushioning performance, and recyclability. Increasing demand for lightweight, environment-friendly, and low-cost packaging by food and beverages, automotive, and other industries is driving the growth of the honeycomb packaging market.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34% in 2022 in the market. This is attributed to growing demand and government regulations for environment-friendly packaging such as honeycomb. North America is estimated to be the second largest and the fastest growing market over the forecast period due to rapid growth in automotive, industrial, and other sectors, especially in emerging economies such as India and China.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the Honeycomb packaging Market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include ACH Foam Technologies, BASF SE, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Group, Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd., Packaging Corporation of America, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, and WestRock Company.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Honeycomb packaging Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the honeycomb packaging market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

Exterior Packaging

Interior packaging

Pallets

Others

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market By End-use industry

Automotive

Consumer goods

Food and beverages

Furniture

Industrial goods

Others

Global Honeycomb Packaging Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Northern Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

