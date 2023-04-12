Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Confirms Release Date For Q1 2023 Results And Filing Of Management Information Circular In Connection With 2023 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger” or the “Company”) (TSX:BDGI) confirms the release date for its Q1 2023 results (the “Results”) and the filing of the management information circular (the “Circular”) prepared in connection with its annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. MT (the “Meeting”).



Release of Q1 2023 Results

Badger expects to release the Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the close of market trading. A webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the Results is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. MT on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Participants can register for the call here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI61a205847cdf45bfac56892a2bb167ef or join the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/86ty4u3g .

Filing of Management Information Circular

Badger has filed the Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. The Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, located at 400 3rd Avenue SW, Suite 3700, Calgary, AB, T2P 4H2, and virtually via live audiocast at: https://meetnow.global/MTJXGY5. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate in the Meeting. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, a presentation will be given by Rob Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger.

For further information on the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, procedures for voting and asking questions and other technical information, please see the Circular and the other meeting materials as filed on www.SEDAR.com and on our website at www.badgerinc.com under Investor Relations: Events, Webcasts & Presentations. Badger encourages all shareholders to read the Circular and the other meeting materials.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company introduced the Badger Airvac™(1), in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is also used for safe excavation but utilizes compressed air instead of water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing excavation materials into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac and airvac units at its plant in Red Deer Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac and airvac units.

For further information:

Robert Blackadar – President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson – Chief Financial Officer

Trevor Carson – Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Building II

4th Floor, 919 11th Avenue, SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.