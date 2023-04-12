Biofungicide LALSTOP G46 WG Now Registered on Powdery Mildew

Montreal, Quebec, Canada, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers in California have a new tool to control Powdery Mildew starting this season. Lallemand Plant Care announced today the registration of LALSTOP G46 WG for use against Powdery Mildew.

“Powdery Mildew can be particularly problematic in vineyards, affecting both crop yield and wine quality,” says Scott Peterson, National Sales Director of Specialty Crops, USA at Lallemand Plant Care. “Trials conducted by the Eskalen Lab at UC Davis showed that applying LALSTOP G46 WG resulted in a 98% decrease in severity of Powdery Mildew in wine grapes. We are excited to extend the label of this biofungicide in California. We predict it will be a top choice in managing Powdery Mildew.”

LALSTOP G46 WG is a proven biofungicide which controls multiple foliar diseases of fruit, vegetable, herb, and ornamental crops, including Botrytis. This biofungicide works through multiple modes of action, reducing resistance development. Compatible with organic and conventional IPM programs, LALSTOP G46 WG is an excellent rotational or tank-mix partner. Visit www.lallemandplantcare.com or call, toll-free, 1-888-236-7378 to learn more.

About Lallemand

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned, privately held Canadian company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Lallemand has 5,000 employees located in over 50 countries and is active on all five continents. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. Lallemand is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality.

