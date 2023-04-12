Qlik Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for Thirteenth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms*. This recognition marks the thirteenth straight year of Qlik’s position in the Leaders quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download here.



“Being recognized as a Leader from Gartner for a thirteenth consecutive time is an incredible achievement, and highlights Qlik’s ability to consistently deliver the best-in-class analytics that customers need to drive certainty and decision-making,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Through our cloud-first platform and powerful analytics engine - enhanced by AI, automation and real-time data delivery - Qlik enables enterprises in every industry to drive increased value and impact from data across their entire organization.”

Qlik Cloud® is the industry’s only end-to-end data integration and analytics platform built for the modern enterprise that closes the gaps between data, insight and action. The platform uniquely manages all stages of an organization’s analytics data pipeline to deliver the full experience of transforming raw data into insights that drive decisions. Qlik’s capabilities grew significantly in 2022, including:

Predictive Analytics: Full integration of Qlik AutoML™, delivering predictive analytics for the 90% of enterprise use cases that don’t require deep data science expertise. Qlik AutoML is a simple, code-free way for analytics teams to leverage machine learning to train models, make predictions and plan decisions on current analytics use cases.

Enterprise Class Governance: The launch of Customer Managed Keys, advanced data encryption in Qlik Cloud that empowers customers to retain full control over their data in their Qlik Cloud tenant by bringing their own encryption keys. Customer Managed Keys is a central element in Qlik achieving an expanded set of regulatory certifications and standards that enable customers in the US Government (FedRAMP Authorized designation at the Moderate Impact Level (IL), Department of Defense (IL2)), US Healthcare (HIPAA with Enhanced Encryption and SOC2 Type 2 + HITRUST Attestation), and Automotive (TISAX) industries to more easily adopt Qlik Cloud for their cloud analytics workloads while meeting their rigorous security and data protection standards.

Ease of Use: Multiple enhancements were delivered in Qlik Cloud to make it even easier and more intuitive for users of all skill levels to interact with data and find insights. Key focus areas included advances in Natural Language Generation and Natural Language Processing capabilities, new analysis types to enable complex analysis such as k-means statical clustering in just a few clicks, simplified authoring of dashboards and enhanced reporting.

Cloud Data Fabric: The launch of Qlik Cloud ® Data Integration, a set of SaaS services designed for analytics and data engineers deploying enterprise integration and transformation initiatives. The services form a data fabric that unifies, transforms and delivers data across an organization via flexible, governed and reusable data pipelines. These pipelines are essential for modern, business critical, AI, analytics and operational projects.

“With Qlik, we’re finding important trends within industries, within customers, even within our two million individual part numbers, and in different market segments in the US and Canada. How people are evaluated, bonus structures and sales incentives are also based on that critical source. It places information at the fingertips of everyone, from our management teams to sales reps,” said Jenna Young, Strategic Pricing and Sales Analysis Manager, SMC.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms” by Kurt Schlegel | Julian Sun | David Pidsley | Anirudh Ganeshan | Fay Fei | Aura Popa | Radu Miclaus | Edgar Macari | Kevin Quinn | Christopher Long, April 5th, 2023. G00768632

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

