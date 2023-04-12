Altea Active to open first wellness and social club this fall in Vancouver, B.C.

Vancouver, B.C., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altea Active, one of Canada’s most dynamic active-lifestyle brands, is expanding into the Vancouver area this Fall 2023 with its wellness and social club concept.



Altea Active: West 6, located in Southeast False Creek at 425 West 6th Avenue (@Yukon St.), will offer state-of-the-art strength and cardio, personal and small-group training, and luxury hospitality.





“Altea Active is not a gym,” says Michael Nolan, Co-founder, and COO of Altea Active. “It’s a social wellness experience that offers premium studio fitness programs, equipment, and services to like-minded, wellness-conscious people sharing the same journey. Our mission since day one has been to elevate and encourage the social connections that organically develop in our clubs.”

As a welcome to its new neighbours, the first 250 people to activate a membership on Thursday, April 13 at 8:30AM at www.AlteaActive.com will receive free enrollment (a $299 value) and Altea Active’s Founding Member’s rates, the lowest rate ever to be made available.



Altea Active: West 6 will feature six boutique fitness studios within 43,000 square feet over three floors of Cressey Development Group's newly constructed, LEED Gold Certified building, strategically located where the neighbourhoods of Fairview, Mount Pleasant, and Olympic Village converge.

“Cressey is very much excited to welcome Altea Active to our recently completed building at 425 West 6th Avenue,” says Hani Lammam, Executive Vice President of Cressey Development Group. “We look forward to the opening of this best-in-class wellness and social club and we are confident that the caliber of Altea’s offering is going to have tremendous appeal for Vancouverites."



The interiors at Altea Active: West 6 are designed by internationally acclaimed Chapi Chapo Design, and will boast an exceptional array of cardio- and strength-training machines, complete with Technogym’s globally connected platform, offering a personalized entertainment experience.

Over 150 classes will be offered per week in their respective large- and small-group studios, such as: Boxing, HIIT, Hot Yoga, AntiGravity Fitness, Pilates, Barre, and Cycle. A Functional Turf Zone will also be available for sport and performance training.



Members will also benefit from luxe change rooms equipped with dry saunas and steam cabins, Aveda hair and body products, and haircare by Dyson; Recovery Lounge services include massage therapy, compression and vibration therapies, and cold plunge immersion; and a Meditation Lounge with its own Himalayan salt wall.

More than a workout space, Altea Active: West 6 will offer comfortable and bright relaxation spaces and informal meeting places in addition to the Catalyst Café + Wine Bar, where members and their guests can kick back and relax.



Altea Active is recruiting over 200 positions in Vancouver!

Team members receive attractive perks and benefits, including: competitive pay, 4-day work week program, professional development with a view to advancement, generous benefits, parental leave top-up program, RRSP support, and an employee stock option plan!



For the latest updates and employment opportunities, visit www.AlteaActive.com





www.AlteaActive.com

Instagram

Facebook

Altea Active Vancouver: West 6

425 West 6th Avenue,

Vancouver, BC, V5Y1L3

About Altea Active

Founded by a team of fitness industry veterans, Altea Active is a Canadian active lifestyle brand that creates premium facilities with the best in fitness, wellness, social amenities, and services.

Altea Active is changing the face of Canadian health and fitness by bringing balance to the most important aspects of our lives: community, family, and mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Altea Active currently operates a state-of-the-art, 80,000 square-foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba (November 2019), and an 89,000 square-foot wellness & social club in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood (March 2022). In Vancouver, the West 6 wellness & social club is slated to open in Fall 2023.



High-resolution imagery is available: here

Link to virtual tour is available: here



