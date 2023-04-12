Gain an Understanding of ISO 14971: Risk Management in the Medical Device Industry Webinar

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Management in the Medical Device Industry - Understand Iso 14971" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical Devices by their very nature must be safe for human use and must meet the requirements for which they have been designed. The process which identifies the risks associated with a medical device that could make the device unsafe or not function as intended is called Risk/Hazard Analysis.

21 CFR Section 820 requires that comprehensive risk analysis be performed as part of the medical device regulatory submissions process and throughout the product's lifecycle. ISO 14971 is the risk management standard for medical devices.

Its purpose is to help manufacturers establish a risk management process that can be used to identify hazards, estimate and evaluate risks, and develop, implement, and monitor the effectiveness of risk control measures. This three-hour virtual seminar will discuss both the regulatory requirements and the process for conducting effective Risk/Hazard Analysis.

Why Should You Attend

The secret to preventing medical device recalls or at least to minimizing their impact is sound Risk/Hazard Analysis. Aside from being required, it is absolutely essential and necessary to the development and fielding of medical devices that offer a significant level of protection for patients and manufacturers alike.

The seminar will explore the basic principles of risk management and planning as they relate to medical device design and as required by the FDA. It will present a logical process for risk management from risk identification through evaluation/rating and mitigation.

The tools and techniques of Risk Analysis and the rating process used to evaluate the risks identified will be presented and discussed - Fault Tree Analysis, Failure Mode Effects Analysis, and Failure Mode Effects and Criticality Analysis.

Who Should Attend:

Quality

Production

Compliance

Engineering

R & D

Management - Essentially everyone in the organization that is involved in the design and development of medical devices.

Key Topics Covered:

Why Risk/Hazard Analysis is important

Risk Assessment Defined

Regulatory Requirements

Risk Management Process - The Risk Management Plan

Risk Management Documentation

Risk Analysis Processes and Techniques

Asking the Right Questions

The Evaluation/Analysis Tools - FTA, FMEA, and FMECA

Risk Control/Mitigation

