The Core Materials Market Is Expected To Grow At A 12% rate With Rising Demand For Wind Energy As Per The Business Research Company's Core Materials Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the core materials market identifies the growing demand for wind energy to propel the core materials market forward. Wind energy is becoming more popular as an alternative energy source and as a way to protect the environment by reducing carbon footprint. Sandwich constructions such as foam, balsa, and honeycomb core are commonly used in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. Wind energy is an essential clean resource for achieving carbon emission reduction targets and capacity additions, so there is an increase in the demand for wind turbine blades made from core materials. According to the International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation working to shape a secure and sustainable energy future, global wind electricity generation in 2019 was 59 GW (gigawatt). There has been a 55% increase, reaching a capacity of 113 GW, and a 17% increase in 2021, reaching a capacity of 273 TWh (terawatt-hour). As a result, rising demand for wind energy is propelling the core materials market.



The global core materials market size is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2022 to $1.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%. The core materials market value is then expected to grow to $2.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 12%.

Major players in the core materials market are 3A Composites GmbH, Armacell, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Diab Core Materials Pvt. Ltd., Euro-Composites, Evonik Industries, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Plascore Incorporated, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG.

Product innovation is a popular core materials market trend. Major market players are focusing on product innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage. SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, a German manufacturer of core materials for the production of fiber-reinforced composites, for example, launched the SAERfoam in August 2021, an innovative structural core material with unique properties such as combining 3D glass reinforcement with ultralight foam. Because of its highly adaptable mechanical properties and extremely low weight, SAERfoam can replace traditional core materials such as PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), and balsa. SAERfoam Plus edition and new regular designs SAERfoam 80 and SAERfoam 60 are part of the SAERfoam series. SAERfoam 80 was developed to improve the handling of infusion-molded structures such as boat hulls, decks, and large industrial pieces. SAERfoam 60 mould preservation is particularly focused on resin transfer moulding (RTM).

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the core materials market in 2022. The regions covered in the core materials market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global core materials market is segmented by type into foam, honeycomb, wood; by distribution channel into direct, indirect; by end-use industry into wind energy, aerospace and defense, marine, automotive, building and construction, medical, other end-use industries.

Core Materials Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the core materials market size, core materials market segments, core materials market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies.

