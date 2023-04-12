North America Zirconium Dioxide Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 133.94 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America zirconium dioxide market was valued at US$ 91.23 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 133.94 million by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during the forecast period. The US is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of key zirconium dioxide manufacturers and significant demand from end-use industries. The demand for zirconium dioxide in Canada and Mexico is also expected to increase moderately during the forecast period.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market

The North America zirconium dioxide market is expected to experience moderate growth in the coming years. The production of zirconium dioxide in North America is projected to remain relatively stable, with a slight increase over the forecast period. Consumption of zirconium dioxide is also expected to increase moderately due to the growing demand from various end-use industries.

The major consumers of zirconium dioxide in North America are expected to be the ceramics and refractories industries. The increasing demand for high-quality ceramics and refractories in various sectors such as construction, automotive, and aerospace is expected to drive the demand for zirconium dioxide in these industries. Additionally, zirconium dioxide is also widely used as a dental material, which is expected to fuel its consumption in the healthcare sector.

The potential consumers of zirconium dioxide in North America include the electronics and chemical industries. With the growing demand for electronics products and chemicals in the region, there is a significant potential for the use of zirconium dioxide in these industries.

Segmental Analysis By Type, Synthesis Process, and Form

By type, the zirconium dioxide market is classified into Partially Stabilized, Fully Stabilized, Zirconia Toughened Alumina, Tetragonal zirconia polycrystal, Ceria stabilized zirconia, and Transformation Toughened Zirconia/Ceramic. The Fully Stabilized segment dominates the market, with a market share of around 40%. The Fully Stabilized zirconia type contains yttrium, a rare earth metal, which acts as a stabilizing component, providing it with excellent resistance to thermal shock, high fracture toughness, and exceptional corrosion resistance.

Based on the synthesis process, the zirconium dioxide market is classified into Coprecipitation, Hydrothermal method, and Sol-gel method. Among these, the sol-gel technique has gained significant popularity in preparing metal oxides, owing to its advantages such as ease of controlling purity, homogeneity, and physical characteristics at low temperatures. The sol-gel method is likely to drive the demand for zirconium dioxide synthesis process in the region. In 2022, the segment held more than 47.21% revenue share and its market is expected to grow further by 2031.

By form, the zirconium dioxide market is classified into Solid and Liquid. The solid zirconia form is gaining demand from various end-user industries due to its durability and ability to withstand the forces of mastication. In 2022, solid form generated more than 64% revenue of the North America Zirconium dioxide market. It also contains more stabilizers than high translucent zirconia, making it more robust.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market

Ceramics and Dental Application to Contribute More Than 40% Revenue to the North America Zirconium Dioxide Market

The North America market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, with ceramics and dental applications contributing more than 40% of the revenue generated in the market. This growth is being driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for dental implants and other dental procedures, as well as the expanding use of ceramics in various other industries.

The use of zirconium dioxide ceramics and dental applications has become increasingly popular due to its biocompatibility, high strength, and excellent aesthetic properties. As a result, dental professionals are increasingly turning to zirconium dioxide as an alternative to traditional dental materials like metal, which can be less aesthetically appealing and may cause allergic reactions in some patients. However, zirconium dioxide ceramics to remain the largest contributor by holding over 25% revenue share. On the other hand, dental application capture less than 16% revenue share to North America zirconium dioxide market.

In addition, the development of new and innovative zirconium dioxide dental products, such as implant abutments, prosthetics, and orthodontic brackets, is further contributing to the growth of the market. These products offer improved performance and durability compared to traditional dental materials, driving demand from both dental professionals and patients.

Outside of dental applications, the use of zirconium dioxide ceramics is also on the rise in other industries such as aerospace, electronics, and automotive manufacturing. The ability of zirconium dioxide to withstand high temperatures and resist corrosion makes it a valuable material for these applications, further driving demand for zirconium dioxide in North America.

The North America zirconium dioxide market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace, with ceramics and dental applications playing a major role in driving revenue growth. Moreover, continued investment in research and development to improve the properties and functionality of zirconium dioxide ceramics is likely to further fuel the growth of the market in the years to come.

Completive Landscape

The North America zirconium dioxide market is highly competitive with a variety of players including local and small-scale players. The top players in the market include American Elements, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Kenmere Resource Plc, Tronox Holdings plc, and Bosch Advanced Ceramics. These players collectively account for a market share of 32.94%, indicating a monopolistic competition in the market.

American Elements is a leading player in the zirconium dioxide market, with more than 10% revenue share in 2022, is offering high-quality products and services to its customers. The company has a strong global presence and has been expanding its operations in the North America market. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of zirconium dioxide products such as zirconium oxide powder, zirconium oxide pellets, and zirconium oxide sputtering targets.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is another major player with more than 6% share in the North America market. The company offers a range of zirconium dioxide products such as zirconium oxide powder and zirconium oxide pellets, among others. The company's strong focus on research and development has helped it to expand its product portfolio and maintain its market position.

Demand and Supply Gap Analysis of the North America Zirconium Dioxide Market

According to Astute Analytica, the global production of zirconium dioxide was around 1.2 million tons in 2022. The largest producers of zirconium dioxide were China, Australia, and South Africa. On the other hand, the production of zirconium dioxide in North America was around 25,000 tons in 2022. The United States is the largest producer of zirconium dioxide in the region. The consumption of zirconium dioxide in North America was around 30,000 tons in 2022. The major consumers of zirconium dioxide in North America are the ceramics and refractories industries, followed by the healthcare and electronics sectors.

Based on the above findings, there is a demand-supply gap in the North America zirconium dioxide market. The demand for zirconium dioxide is higher than its production in the region, which can result in price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions. While North America may import zirconium dioxide from other regions to meet its demand, it is important to note that trade policies and restrictions can impact the import of zirconium dioxide, which can further widen the demand-supply gap.

The growing demand for zirconium dioxide in various end-use industries is likely to widen the demand-supply gap in the North America zirconium dioxide market. As such, manufacturers may need to increase their production capacity to meet the growing demand for zirconium dioxide in the region.

Impact of Import and Export Activities on Demand and Supply Gap

North America imports a significant amount of zirconium dioxide from China, Australia, and South Africa. The region's imports were around 20,000 tons in 2022, which indicates that the North America market is heavily reliant on imports to meet its demand for zirconium dioxide.

On the other hand, North America's zirconium dioxide exports were around 10,000 tons in 2022. The region's major export destinations include Canada, Mexico, and China. The exports of zirconium dioxide from North America may not have a significant impact on the demand-supply gap in the region, but it does indicate that the North America zirconium dioxide market is a part of the global market and can be impacted by global market trends and trade policies.

Trade policies and restrictions can impact the import and export of zirconium dioxide, which can have a ripple effect on the demand-supply gap in the North America zirconium dioxide market. For instance, if there is a restriction on the import of zirconium dioxide from major suppliers such as China or Australia, it can lead to a shortage of zirconium dioxide in the North America market, resulting in an increase in prices and supply chain disruptions. Similarly, if there is a restriction on the export of zirconium dioxide from North America to major destinations, it can lead to a surplus of zirconium dioxide in the region, resulting in decreased prices and excess inventory.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

American Elements

Astron Corporation Limited

DuPont de Nemours and Company

Foskor Zirconia (Pty) Ltd

H.C. Starck GmbH

Kenmare Resources plc

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Raj Purohit Group of Enterprises

Reade International Corp

Saint-Gobain ZirPro

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Limited

ZIRCOMET LIMITED

Other prominent players

End use players

Elementis

Smith+Nephew

Bosch Advanced Ceramics

Wunder-Mold, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/north-america-zirconium-dioxide-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com