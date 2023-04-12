Global Door and Window Automation Market to 2032: Featuring ABB, Allegion, Assa Abloy and Dormakaba International Holding Among Others

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door and Window Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global door and window automation market size are expected to reach USD 30.48 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The benefits of door and window automation, including convenience, safety, effectiveness, reliability, the opportunity for customization, and fluid machine operation, have expanded usage across a wide range of sectors which is bolstering the market growth at a rapid rate. The end-user group includes, among others, airports, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, entertainment venues, public transportation networks, industrial production facilities, and hotels and dining establishments.



Further, everyone can use automatic doors because they can be opened without using their hands, even if they are toting a cart or two bags. To show consideration and provide excellent customer service, automatic doors are frequently used in high-traffic places like commercial buildings, hotels, and public spaces. The hands-free doors are perfect for hospitals and food processing areas where sanitation is important.



Additionally, automobiles, medical equipment, and some other equipment operated by automated technology have become more and more essential. As digital technologies become more widely used, the number of home automation systems has increased. The increased demand for autonomous, pedestrian, and industrial windows is indicated that is driving the market of door and window automation.



Door and Window Automation Market Report Highlights

The Windows segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Energy usage is maximized by incorporating automatic windows into a full building management system.

The automated Pedestrians Doors segment accounted for considerable share of the global. Automated pedestrian doors are frequently utilized in retail establishments, public assessment sites, and commercial buildings to meet strict traffic and safety requirements.

North America is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the projected period. Due to the strong adoption of automation and artificial intelligence in the commercial sector, the industry accounts for a sizable percentage of the global in terms of revenue.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.48 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

The publisher has segmented the Door and Window Automation market report based on control systems, components, applications, products, and regions:

Door and Window Automation, Control Systems Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Fully Automatic

Push and Go

Power Assist

Low Energy

Door and Window Automation, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Operators

Motors & Actuators

Sensors & Detectors

Access Control Systems

Switches

Alarms

Control Panels

Others

Door and Window Automation, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Residential Buildings

Education Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Industrial Buildings

Industrial Production Units

Airports

Healthcare Facilities

Public Transit Systems

Commercial Buildings

Entertainment Centers

Others

Door and Window Automation, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Automated Industrial Doors

Automated Pedestrian Doors

Automated Windows

Door and Window Automation, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

