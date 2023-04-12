Nextensa: Convocation to the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of 15 May 2023

English Dutch French

Brussels, 12 April 2023





Convocation to the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting of 15 May 2023





The board of directors of Nextensa invites the shareholders to attend the ordinary general shareholders’ meeting that will be held on Monday 15 May 2023 at 16.00 pm, in Maison de la Poste, Picardstraat 5 box 7, 1000 Brussels.

The documents relating to this general shareholders’ meeting are available from today on the website https://nextensa.eu/ under the heading ‘Investor relations’ – ‘General meetings’.







Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

Nextensa SA is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/12/2022 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €519.1 million (value 31/12/2022).

