Global Epigenetics Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Other Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epigenetics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epigenetics market grew from $7.38 billion in 2022 to $8.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The epigenetics market is expected to grow to $18.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.8%.

Major players in the epigenetics market are Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad, New England Biolabs, Agilent, Qiagen, Zymo Research, Perkinelmer, Diagenode, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eisai Co Ltd and Novartis AG.

The epigenetics market includes revenues earned by entities methylation, acetylation, phosphorylation, ubiquitylation, and sumolyation. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The epigenetics is a change in gene activity transmitted to younger cells without modifying the DNA sequence. Epigenetic processes are natural and necessary for many organisms to work, but unusual occurrences can cause disorders, such as various types of cancer, reproductive illnesses, and cardiovascular illnesses. Epigenetics is used detect a type of cancers earlier.



North America was the largest region in the epigenetics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the epigenetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products used in epigenetics market are reagents, enzymes, instruments and kits. Reagents are compounds or substances that are used for chemical analysis or epigenetic testing. DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large noncoding RNA, microRNA modification and chromatin structures are the technologies used in epigenetics. The application included oncology, metabolic diseases, developmental biology, immunology, cardiovascular diseases and other applications. These epigenetics are used by academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and other end users.



The growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases is significantly driving the growth of the epigenetics market. The rising prevalence of diseases increases the demand for epigenetics. According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre from Ispra, the number of new cancer cases in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries will rise by 21.4%, from 2.8 million in 2020 to 3.4 million in 2040.

Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 659,000 people in the United States die of heart disease each year. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases requires testing and knowing the modifications that happened in the genes, which will invariably increase the usage and demand of epigenetics. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer and other diseases drives the epigenetics market in the coming years.



Technological advancement is the key trend in the epigenetics market. The key players in the epigenetics sector are focusing on developing various technologically advanced products and services to strengthen their position in the market.

The countries covered in the epigenetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.85 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.21 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global

