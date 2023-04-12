Global Game Engines Market to 2028: Rising Preference of Mobile and Personal Computer Gamers is Driving up Demand for Game Engines

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Game Engines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global game engines market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global game engines market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on game engines market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on game engines market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global game engines market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global game engines market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

The upsurge in the demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The rise in the preference of mobile and personal computer gamers is driving up demand for game engines.

Restraints

The high cost of game engine software is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The development of a centralized game engine will create growth opportunities.

Segment Covered



The global game engines market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Game Engines Market by Type

2D

2.5D

3D

The Global Game Engines Market by Application

PC & Console

Mobile

TV

Training & Simulation

Others

Company Profiles

YoYo Games. Ltd.

Epic Games

Chukong Technologies

Unity Technologies

Crytek GmbH.

The Game Creators

Scirra Ltd

GameSalad

Amazon Lumberyard

Idea Fabrik

