Notre Dame de Namur University Announces 100% Online Master of Arts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership (MA DEIL) Program

BELMONT, CA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today the launching of a fully online Master of Arts in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership (MA DEIL) program. The MA DEIL will be an interdisciplinary program designed to train effective, informed, and agile leaders who understand the complex terrain of inequality, bias, and social justice while preparing them to lead organizational change and transformation.

Candidates in this program will combine theory, practice, and diversity engagement opportunities to enable them to design and deploy sustainable diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies that lead to institutional and organizational change. The program culminates in a capstone project that allows students the opportunity to lead diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts to resolve real needs across multiple sectors including community-based organizations, education, research and policy, business, non-profits, nongovernmental organizations, and communities.

“NDNU is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in our faculty, staff, leadership, and curriculum as part of its Hallmarks," said NDNU Provost and Senior Vice President Greg White, PhD. "The introduction of a fully online DEIL program will prepare working adults to become stronger leaders, who maintain a competitive professional advantage in their respective fields, while infusing diversity, equity, and inclusion into the DNA of their workplaces."

NDNU’s MA DEIL program requires completion of 10 courses of 3 units each for a total of 30 units of graduate course credit and will be taught 100% online. Graduates of this program will demonstrate ability to:

• Engage knowledgeably with DEI concepts and recognize underlying assumptions.

• Audit and assess the DEI needs of an organization.

• Communicate professionally and effectively with internal and external audiences in support of DEI interventions and initiatives.

• Design, lead, and implement a DEI initiative.

NDNU is now accepting Fall 2023 applications for the MA DEIL program. To learn more, please contact a member of our Admissions Team at (650) 508-3600 or visit ndnu.edu/ma-deil

