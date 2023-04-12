Carahsoft Exhibiting at HIMSS23 Global Conference and Exhibition, April 18-20 in Chicago

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™, and more than 90 of its technology partners will be participating at HIMSS23, the Global Health Conference & Exhibition at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. This health information technology event gathers 40,000+ healthcare, Public Sector, and IT professionals throughout the global health ecosystem to network, learn from educational sessions and discover innovative health tech solutions to enhance the way they serve their customers.
WHEN:
Tuesday-Thursday, April 18-20, 2023
WHERE:
McCormick Place
2301 S King Dr.
Chicago, IL 60616
Directions
WHO:
Carahsoft’s demo booth will feature more than 30 partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at Booth #2221 and more than 60 of its vendor partners at the booths and meeting pods (MP) highlighted below.
Carahsoft Vendors Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth (#2221):
|Tuesday, April 18
|Wednesday, April 19
|Thursday, April 20
|
|
|
Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners Participating at HIMSS:
|
|
|
CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:
Attendees are invited to join Carahsoft for an after-hours networking reception from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Great Lakes Ballroom Marriott Marquis Chicago – register here.
Great Lakes Ballroom Marriott Marquis Chicago
2121 S. Prairie Ave,
Chicago, IL 60616
Directions
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, visit Carahsoft’s HIMSS event site or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at (571) 662-4946 or HIMSS@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider for the Healthcare Industry™. Our technology manufacturers and reseller partners are committed to providing IT products, services and training to support Government agencies and Healthcare and Education organizations. Working alongside our partners, Carahsoft serves as a leading IT distributor and provides access to Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and additional technologies focused on improving the overall quality, safety and efficiency of the health delivery system for patients and physicians. To learn more about Carahsoft’s healthcare solutions visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/healthcare-technology.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com