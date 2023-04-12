Emissions Reduction Alberta announces up to $50 million to fund technology that will help reshape the province’s energy systems

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) is launching a new $50 million Reshaping Energy Systems funding competition made possible through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.



This investment will advance technologies focused on the transport, distribution, storage, and optimization of energy use to reduce emissions, create economic opportunities, and enable a more resilient, efficient, and reliable energy system.

The $50 million Reshaping Energy Systems call for proposals is exploring energy transport and distribution technology, energy storage, digital solutions for energy management, demonstrating grid-interactive building efficiency technologies, low-emission vehicle infrastructure and fleets. Reshaping Energy Systems is not limited to any particular energy carrier (electricity, natural gas, hydrogen, etc.); integration between systems is encouraged.

“Achieving Alberta’s long-term emissions management and energy development goals includes rethinking how energy is transported, managed, responsibly produced and used, and this latest TIER-funded program does just that. This investment will tap into both new and existing technologies to keep industry competitive and make life more affordable for Albertans.”

Sonya Savage, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas



“This investment will help support new ways to transport, manage and use Alberta’s energy. Technologies enabled by this funding will help future proof Alberta’s energy systems, allowing us to support new ways to improve environmental sustainability, industry competitiveness, and reduce costs.”

Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

Successful applicants are eligible for up to $10 million with a minimum request of $250,000. The maximum ERA contribution to a single project will be no more than 50 per cent of the project’s eligible costs. The application deadline is Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 5 p.m. While technology solutions can originate from anywhere globally, they must be piloted, demonstrated, or deployed in Alberta.

Innovators, technology developers, commercial and industrial building owners, municipalities, Indigenous communities, associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and development organizations, universities, not-for-profit organizations, and others are invited to apply. An informational webinar will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 2-3 p.m.

"To meet our future energy needs, we must change how we generate, deliver, and consume energy. ERA's Reshaping Energy Systems funding is critical to address the challenges we are facing. This funding will support the abundant innovation talent available to transition Alberta to a sustainable, affordable, and resilient energy future.”

Anouk Kendall, President, Decentralised Energy Canada

“A global race towards clean energy systems is taking place and Alberta has the opportunity to be a leader. We have the resources, talent, and ingenuity within our companies, sectors, and regions to win the race, but a coordinated and strategic approach will be critical. ERA is playing a critical role in catalyzing the accelerated deployment of clean energy technologies, innovative partnerships, and enabling infrastructure that will drive environmental outcomes and lead to long-term economic prosperity.”

Brent Lakeman, Director, Hydrogen Initiative, Edmonton Global

“Innovation is a key focus for our team at ENMAX—to ensure we are driving and creating opportunities for Albertans in how they want to receive, consume, and in some cases, generate electricity. It’s about working together to build a safe and reliable lower carbon future. ENMAX is pleased Emissions Reduction Alberta is launching this new challenge to advance all elements of the electricity system, including transmission and distribution.”

Mark Poweska, President and CEO, ENMAX

“Reaching net-zero will not occur without meaningful participation from and engagement with Indigenous peoples, communities, and organizations. It’s important that Indigenous-led projects are encouraged through this funding initiative to support increased economic benefits and energy sovereignty for First Nation communities.”

Guy Lonechild, CEO, First Nation Power Authority

“The pace of technological innovation in the decarbonization of the electrical distribution system requires continuous study and testing of any new solutions. ERA funding provides an opportunity to put these technologies to the test, adapt to the outcomes, and ultimately contribute to the journey towards net zero.”

Grant Wiens, Director, Engineering, Fortis

Submissions will be selected through ERA’s competitive review process. A team of experts in science, engineering, business development, commercialization, financing, and GHG quantification will conduct an independent, rigorous, transparent review overseen by a Fairness Monitor.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):

For more than 13 years, ERA has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since we were established in 2009, we have committed $855 million toward 245 projects worth $7 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 41 million tonnes by 2030 and 105 million tonnes by 2050.