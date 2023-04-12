Annual Report Highlights Reason for Noridian’s Success: Its People

FARGO, N.D., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing administrative solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, announces the release of its 2022 Annual Report. This year the report focuses on the people of Noridian. It tells the story of 2022’s most compelling achievements, through interviews with four individuals — highlighting their contributions, their ability to inspire and lead, and their relentless focus on serving the people behind every claim.



"Last year, our nearly 2,000 employees contributed, in one way or another, to solving complex industry challenges with the goal of enabling access to health care for the people who need it,” says Jon Bogenreif, the CEO and president of Noridian. "It's a point of pride, that the Noridian culture, never forgets that health care is, by definition, a very human experience. Facilitating the best interaction and eliminating barriers to care is what drives us, and it’s demonstrated daily by our people.”

The annual report celebrates Noridian’s employees and features specific success stories from:

Paul O’Donnell, senior vice president of government contracts, who retired in 2023

LaVon Bell, manager operations, claims, Iowa Medicaid

Katie Shequen, vice president clinical services

Dr. Fred Mamuya, vice president of medical policy

Since the company’s founding decades ago, Noridian has been laying the groundwork for future growth as they look to expand into additional government programs and commercial health plans. Innovation, an authentic, people-first culture, and having engaged and inspired employees are the building blocks of growth and success.

The 2022 Annual Report can be found on the Noridian website.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health coverage through a full suite of back-office administrative services, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider network management. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.