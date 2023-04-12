United States Home Care Market Report 2022: Market Rebounded in 2022 Following a Pandemic Decline in Revenue and Hospice Patient Admissions - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 U.S. Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The home care market rebounded in 2022 following a pandemic decline in both revenue and hospice patient admissions. The 2022 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, and the durable medical equipment market.
The aging U.S. population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and consumer preference to move away from institutionalized care are driving the demand increase for home care.
Key Insights
- The home health market is valued at $226 billion in 2022.
- Home care providers experienced a 7.3% year-over-year growth in patients in 2021.
- The durable medical equipment market is projected to grow to $87.6 billion by 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Home Care Market Overview
- Home Care Patient Growth Increases Amid Caregiver Shortage
- Home Health Medicare Payments to Increase in 2023
- Medicaid Expands Home Health Coverage Throughout The U.S.
- Retention is the Top Home Care Staffing Challenge
- Labor Shortages Increase the Cost of Home Health Aide Services by 12%
- High Poverty Rates Among Private-Duty Home Aides Persist Despite Wage Increases
- Aging Population is Primary Driver of Home Aide Workforce Demand
- Durable Medical Equipment Market Expected to Reach $87 Billion by 2030
- Respiratory Devices are the Top DME Product Category
- Hospice Admissions Rebound from Pandemic Low
- Kindred Healthcare is Among Largest Home Health and Hospice Providers
- Home Infusion Market to Grow 7.9% by 2030
- Electronic Health Records to Benefit Most From Home Care Interoperability
- Home Care Mergers and Acquisitions Rising Post-Pandemic
- Clarivate Lists Top Home Care Products Sold Through Distribution
