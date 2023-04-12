United States Home Care Market Report 2022: Market Rebounded in 2022 Following a Pandemic Decline in Revenue and Hospice Patient Admissions - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 U.S. Home Care Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The home care market rebounded in 2022 following a pandemic decline in both revenue and hospice patient admissions. The 2022 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, and the durable medical equipment market.

The aging U.S. population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and consumer preference to move away from institutionalized care are driving the demand increase for home care.

Key Insights

The home health market is valued at $226 billion in 2022.

Home care providers experienced a 7.3% year-over-year growth in patients in 2021.

The durable medical equipment market is projected to grow to $87.6 billion by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Home Care Market Overview

Home Care Patient Growth Increases Amid Caregiver Shortage

Home Health Medicare Payments to Increase in 2023

Medicaid Expands Home Health Coverage Throughout The U.S.

Retention is the Top Home Care Staffing Challenge

Labor Shortages Increase the Cost of Home Health Aide Services by 12%

High Poverty Rates Among Private-Duty Home Aides Persist Despite Wage Increases

Aging Population is Primary Driver of Home Aide Workforce Demand

Durable Medical Equipment Market Expected to Reach $87 Billion by 2030

Respiratory Devices are the Top DME Product Category

Hospice Admissions Rebound from Pandemic Low

Kindred Healthcare is Among Largest Home Health and Hospice Providers

Home Infusion Market to Grow 7.9% by 2030

Electronic Health Records to Benefit Most From Home Care Interoperability

Home Care Mergers and Acquisitions Rising Post-Pandemic

Clarivate Lists Top Home Care Products Sold Through Distribution

