United States Federal Healthcare Procurement Analysis Report 2022

With a total spend of $8.2 billion in contracts to healthcare distributors and manufacturers in 2021, the federal government is a major purchaser of medical supplies.

This report provides a critical insights into which departments and agencies spend the most on medical products and how much they spend.

This one-of-a-kind report includes total spending by year and product category, the share of awards given to small businesses, and diverse supplier opportunities.

The report shows:

How the federal government classifies medical product purchases, and how much was spent in five key categories

How has the spending changed over the past three years

Which agencies bought the most, how much they spent, and what share of their purchases went to small and diverse suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Description of Research Methodology

Federal Government Spent $8.2 Billion On Medical Supplies in FY 2021

The Defense Department Spent $3.4 Billion on Medical Supplies in FY 2021

DLA Spent Over $2.25 Billion in FY 2021 On Medical Supplies

DLA Purchases A Wide Variety of Medical Supplies

Ten Civilian Agency/Bureaus Purchased Over $10 Million in Medical Supplies in FY 2021

U.S. Government Purchases Billions of Dollars in Medical Goods Through Small Businesses

Federal Government "Set-Asides" Help Small Businesses Compete For Contracts

Defense Department Purchases $1.3 Billion of Medical Supplies Through Small Businesses

Small Businesses Awarded Nearly One-Quarter of Civilian Medical Supply Contracts

NAICS Code 423450 Includes Medical and Diagnostic Equipment; Accounts For 24% of Total Medical Supply Purchases

NAICS Code 339112 Includes Catheters, Needles, and Syringes; Sizeable Share Goes to Small Businesses

Two-Thirds of Defense Department's Surgical Appliance and Supplies Contracts are Awarded to Small Businesses

NAICS Code 334517 Includes X-Ray Equipment and CAT Scanners; Veterans Affairs Accounts for Nearly 40% of Purchases

Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs Lead Electromedical/Electrotherapeutic Purchases

