Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$651.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Impetus to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Importance of Healthcare Interoperability to Pick up Momentum in the Post-COVID Era
- COVID-19 Brings Healthcare Interoperability Challenges under Spotlight
- Focus on Electronic Data Transmission
- Competition
- New Product Launch & Portfolio Expansion: Strategies to Stay Competitive in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market
- Healthcare Interoperability Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Merits of Healthcare Interoperability
- Pressing Need for Healthcare Interoperability
- Global Market Overview and Prospects
- Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Glimmer with Robust Health
- Drivers Pushing Healthcare Interoperability Market
- Select Leading Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Services Segment Claims Dominating Share
- Diagnosis Dominates Applications Category
- Hospitals Remain Primary End-Use Segment
- North America Sways Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market with Majority Stake
- Bottlenecks Impeding Broader Uptake of Healthcare Interoperability
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
- Salient Factors with Pivotal Role in Shift towards Healthcare Interoperability
- Focus on Patient-Centered Care Delivery Highlights the Growing Need for Interoperability
- Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- Growing Patient Volume, Data Privacy Concerns and Need for Accuracy in Data Management Drive Market Demand
- Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Global Healthcare IT Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector
- Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Large Installation Base of EHR Systems Drives the Need for EHR Interoperability
- Factors Triggering Adoption of EHR
- Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR
- EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues
- Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements
- Shift towards Digital Framework
- Role of AI & NLP Protocols
- Big Data
- HL7-FHIR
- APIs
- Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth
- US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021
- Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in Digital Health Space: 2018-2021
- Healthcare System's Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs Opportunity for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
- Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
- COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
- Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by Covid-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020
- Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million): 2019 - 2023
- COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
- Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era
- The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum
- Cloud-based EHR Systems
- Rise in Funding to Drive Market Expansion
- Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Augments the Need for Data Interoperability
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Increasing Deployment of Smart Devices Across Healthcare Augments the Need for Data Interoperability
- IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025
- Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT
- Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
- Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)
- Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
- Use of EHRs and HIEs to Cut Down Healthcare Costs
- ECDOH's Approach
- Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
- Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Interoperability Challenges and Solutions
- The Route to Improving Healthcare Interoperability
- Transitioning to Advanced Data Infrastructures
- Enforcing New Industry Standards
- Supporting and Updating Systems
- Provider Awareness & Education
- Affordable Interfaces
- Strict Security & Privacy Policies
- Terminology & Messaging Standards
- Regulations for Interoperability Standards Drive Market Growth
- Information Blocking Final Rule
- Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F)
- Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-9123-F)
- US Updates Regulatory Regime with New Rules
- Interoperability Emerges as Holy Grail to Care-at-Home Continuum
- Reliance of Clinical Decisions on Interoperability
- Flexible Platforms for Scalability & Value
- Deep Interoperability Gains Momentum
- Ongoing Shift Towards Smart Hospitals Widens Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
