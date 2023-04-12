Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Strategic Business Report 2023: Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$651.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Impetus to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Importance of Healthcare Interoperability to Pick up Momentum in the Post-COVID Era

COVID-19 Brings Healthcare Interoperability Challenges under Spotlight

Focus on Electronic Data Transmission

Competition

New Product Launch & Portfolio Expansion: Strategies to Stay Competitive in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Merits of Healthcare Interoperability

Pressing Need for Healthcare Interoperability

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Glimmer with Robust Health

Drivers Pushing Healthcare Interoperability Market

Select Leading Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Services Segment Claims Dominating Share

Diagnosis Dominates Applications Category

Hospitals Remain Primary End-Use Segment

North America Sways Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market with Majority Stake

Bottlenecks Impeding Broader Uptake of Healthcare Interoperability

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Salient Factors with Pivotal Role in Shift towards Healthcare Interoperability

Focus on Patient-Centered Care Delivery Highlights the Growing Need for Interoperability

Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growing Patient Volume, Data Privacy Concerns and Need for Accuracy in Data Management Drive Market Demand

Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Healthcare IT Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Sector

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Large Installation Base of EHR Systems Drives the Need for EHR Interoperability

Factors Triggering Adoption of EHR

Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR

EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues

Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements

Shift towards Digital Framework

Role of AI & NLP Protocols

Big Data

HL7-FHIR

APIs

Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Number of Mega Deals (US$ 100 Million +) in Digital Health Space: 2018-2021

Healthcare System's Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs Opportunity for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by Covid-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020

Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million): 2019 - 2023

COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era

The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum

Cloud-based EHR Systems

Rise in Funding to Drive Market Expansion

Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Augments the Need for Data Interoperability

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Increasing Deployment of Smart Devices Across Healthcare Augments the Need for Data Interoperability

IoMT: The New Healthcare 'Tech' Evolution

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions

Use of EHRs and HIEs to Cut Down Healthcare Costs

ECDOH's Approach

Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Interoperability Challenges and Solutions

The Route to Improving Healthcare Interoperability

Transitioning to Advanced Data Infrastructures

Enforcing New Industry Standards

Supporting and Updating Systems

Provider Awareness & Education

Affordable Interfaces

Strict Security & Privacy Policies

Terminology & Messaging Standards

Regulations for Interoperability Standards Drive Market Growth

Information Blocking Final Rule

Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F)

Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-9123-F)

US Updates Regulatory Regime with New Rules

Interoperability Emerges as Holy Grail to Care-at-Home Continuum

Reliance of Clinical Decisions on Interoperability

Flexible Platforms for Scalability & Value

Deep Interoperability Gains Momentum

Ongoing Shift Towards Smart Hospitals Widens Market Prospects

