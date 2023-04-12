Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Global Market to 2030: Growing IoT Adoption and Increasing Prominence of IoT Gateways Spurs Market Opportunities

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways estimated at US$306.3 Thousand in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$570.5 Thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Remote Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$297.4 Thousand by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preventive Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.8 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.8 Thousand in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Thousand by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -1.7% and -0.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $306.3 Thousand Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $570.5 Thousand Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Weak Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Impacts Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways

Global Market Outlook

Process Industry Segment Continues to Drive Market Gains

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing IoT Adoption and Increasing Prominence of IoT Gateways Spurs Market Opportunities

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Industrial IoT Gateways: High Significance in Edge Computing

Functions of Industrial IoT Gateways

IIoT Gateways: Bringing Together IT and OT

Advantages of Industrial IoT Gateways

Multi-Protocol IoT Gateways for Industrial Applications

Use Cases of Industrial IoT Gateways

Industrial IoT Gateways Enhance Efficiencies

Notable Trends to Propel Growth in IoT Gateways Market

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake of Multiprotocol Gateways

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Year Market Size (US$ Billion)

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Development of SoC for Industrial Multiprotocol Communication Supports Market Growth

Multi-Protocol SoCs to Revolutionize IoT Designs

Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Sector Drives Opportunities for the Market

Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

As Demand Rises for Augmented Workforce, Multiprotocol Gateways to Hold Prominence

Adoption of Preventive Maintenance Continues to Gain Importance in Industries, Fueling Market Gains

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance

5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Role of LoRaWAN Multiprotocol Gateway in Legacy Industrial Automation Facilities

Process Industries to Spearhead Future Growth in Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Digitization of Water Sector Presents Challenges, Multiprotocol Gateways Come to the Aid

Key Challenges Facing Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways

