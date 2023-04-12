Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Global Market to 2030: Growing IoT Adoption and Increasing Prominence of IoT Gateways Spurs Market Opportunities

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways estimated at US$306.3 Thousand in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$570.5 Thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Remote Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$297.4 Thousand by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preventive Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $101.8 Thousand, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$101.8 Thousand in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Thousand by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -1.7% and -0.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -1.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -
- ABB Group
- Advantech Co., Ltd.
- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
- HMS Industrial Networks
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Moxa, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$306.3 Thousand
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$570.5 Thousand
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Weak Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Impacts Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- An Introduction to Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways
- Global Market Outlook
- Process Industry Segment Continues to Drive Market Gains
- Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing IoT Adoption and Increasing Prominence of IoT Gateways Spurs Market Opportunities
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025
- Industrial IoT Gateways: High Significance in Edge Computing
- Functions of Industrial IoT Gateways
- IIoT Gateways: Bringing Together IT and OT
- Advantages of Industrial IoT Gateways
- Multi-Protocol IoT Gateways for Industrial Applications
- Use Cases of Industrial IoT Gateways
- Industrial IoT Gateways Enhance Efficiencies
- Notable Trends to Propel Growth in IoT Gateways Market
- Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake of Multiprotocol Gateways
- Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Year Market Size (US$ Billion)
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Development of SoC for Industrial Multiprotocol Communication Supports Market Growth
- Multi-Protocol SoCs to Revolutionize IoT Designs
- Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Sector Drives Opportunities for the Market
- Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
- As Demand Rises for Augmented Workforce, Multiprotocol Gateways to Hold Prominence
- Adoption of Preventive Maintenance Continues to Gain Importance in Industries, Fueling Market Gains
- Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance
- 5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities
- Role of LoRaWAN Multiprotocol Gateway in Legacy Industrial Automation Facilities
- Process Industries to Spearhead Future Growth in Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market
- Digitization of Water Sector Presents Challenges, Multiprotocol Gateways Come to the Aid
- Key Challenges Facing Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
