Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques

The global market for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.
- Ardagh Group S.A.
- Beatson Clark
- Bormioli Rocco SpA
- Corning, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Nipro Corporation
- Piramal Glass
- SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging
- SGD Pharma
- Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Sisecam Group
- Stevanato Group S.p.A.
- Stolzle-Oberglas Gmbh
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|377
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$19.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19 Cases
- COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
- Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for Streamlining Supply Chain Networks
- Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for Glass Packaging
- COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage
- Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction
- Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities
- Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging
- An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging
- Types of Glass Containers Used for Packaging in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Types
- Key Advantages & Disadvantages of Glass Containers
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type
- Generic Drugs Represent the Largest Segment
- Developed Regions Lead the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market
- Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Developing Economies Supports Market
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass Packaging Solutions
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging Market
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
- Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques
- Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Aging Population, Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease and Consequent Rise in Demand for Injectables Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Glass Packaging Market
- Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for Pharma Companies
- Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Glass Vials & Ampoules
- Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for 2020E
- Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery
- Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs
- Innovations & Advancements Drive Market Growth
- SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure and SCHOTT TOPPAC Syringes
- Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor Glass
- Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector
- Impending Phase-out of Plastic Brings to Light the Importance of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies
- Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Manufacturers
- Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of Glass Flakes
- Product Recall Incidents Likely to Hamper Market Stability
- Alternative Materials Present A Threat to Glass Packaging in Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E
- High Cost of Glass Packaging Containers: A Major Market Restraint
- Cost Breakdown for Container Glass by Components
- Emphasis on Product Integrity Drives Need for Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
