Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques

The global market for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vials segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop Vaccines Presents Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market: Top Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for Glass Packaging

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction

Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities

Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging

Types of Glass Containers Used for Packaging in Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Types

Key Advantages & Disadvantages of Glass Containers

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type

Generic Drugs Represent the Largest Segment

Developed Regions Lead the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Developing Economies Supports Market

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass Packaging Solutions

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging Market

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Aging Population, Increasing Burden of Chronic Disease and Consequent Rise in Demand for Injectables Drugs Augurs Well for Glass Packaging

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Glass Packaging Market

Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for Pharma Companies

Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Glass Vials & Ampoules

Parenteral Packaging Market by Product (in %) for 2020E

Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery

Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs

Innovations & Advancements Drive Market Growth

SCHOTT Offers syriQ BioPure and SCHOTT TOPPAC Syringes

Corning Creates Boron-Free Valor Glass

Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector

Impending Phase-out of Plastic Brings to Light the Importance of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Manufacturers

Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of Glass Flakes

Product Recall Incidents Likely to Hamper Market Stability

Alternative Materials Present A Threat to Glass Packaging in Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Material (in %): 2020E

High Cost of Glass Packaging Containers: A Major Market Restraint

Cost Breakdown for Container Glass by Components

Emphasis on Product Integrity Drives Need for Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging

