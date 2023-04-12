Configure Price Quote Software Global Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030: Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Configure Price Quote Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Configure Price Quote Software estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $655.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Configure Price Quote Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Pandemic Impact on Configure Price Quote Software (CPQ) Market
- COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings
- Global Cloud Technologies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software
- Key Features of CPQ Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become Resilient and Profitable
- Select Popular CPQ Software
- Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption
- Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations
- Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market
- Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market
- Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024
- Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for Mobile CPQ Solutions
- Smart Penetration Worldwide as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022
- Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities
- CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve
- CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges
- Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce
- Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO
- Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges for CPQ Software
- CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech Companies
- Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth
- Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review
- CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses
- Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations
- Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
