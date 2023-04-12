Configure Price Quote Software Global Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2030: Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Configure Price Quote Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Configure Price Quote Software estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $655.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR



The Configure Price Quote Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$655.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.4% and 14.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



CloudSense Ltd.

Configure One, Inc.

FPX, LLC

Oracle Corporation

PandaDoc Inc.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Tacton Systems AB

Vendavo, Inc.

Yagna iQ Inc.

Zuora Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 435 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Configure Price Quote Software (CPQ) Market

COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Cloud-based Technologies and Offerings

Global Cloud Technologies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Configure Price Quote Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Software

Key Features of CPQ Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Myriad Benefits of CPQ Software to Boost Market Adoption

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CPQ Plays a Vital Role in Enabling Businesses to Become Resilient and Profitable

Select Popular CPQ Software

Evolving Use Cases of CPQ to Accelerate Market Adoption

Market Benefits from the Rising Adoption of Automation Solutions in Business Operations

Need for Enhanced Productivity to Positively Impact the CPQ Market

Growing Adoption of Mobility Solutions in Enterprises Promises Growth for CPQ Software Market

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Growing Use of Mobile Devices in Businesses Fuels Need for Mobile CPQ Solutions

Smart Penetration Worldwide as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022

Manufacturers Look to Leverage CPQ Software Capabilities

CPQ Software for Manufacturing Sector Continues to Evolve

CPQ Software Emerges as an Important Tool for Addressing Industry 4.0 Challenges

Rising Adoption of CPQ Software in B2B eCommerce

Global B2B E-Commerce Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

CPQ Trends in Electronics and MRO

Medical Device Manufacturing: Potential Benefits & Challenges for CPQ Software

CPQ Implementations Promise Better Efficiencies for High-Tech Companies

Cloud-based CPQ Software Poised for High Growth

Notable Trends in the CPQ Market: A Review

CRM-CPQ Integration to Drive Growth for Businesses

Common Hurdles Confronting CPQ Software Implementations

Reasons for the Failure of CPQ Integrations to Meet Expectations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

