Global Industrial Safety Sensors Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favours Market Growth

The global market for Industrial Safety Sensors estimated at US$469.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$609.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$270.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Safety Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $122.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Industrial Safety Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$122.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Safety at Workplace Throws the Focus on Industrial Safety Sensors for Building Safe & Productive Work Environment

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Industrial Safety Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Industrial Safety Sensors: Overview & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Industrial Safety Sensors: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Continuous Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth of Safety Sensors Market

Growing IoT Spending as Evidenced by the Growing Number of IoT Connected Devices to Benefit the Technology's Use in Ensuring Workplace Safety: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Sensor-Powered Computer Vision to Scale Safety to New Heights

Distance Measurement & Presence Detection Sensors Rise in Popularity to Ensure Workplace Safety

Growing Demand for Processed Foods Makes the Food & Beverage Sector a Major End-User of Safety Sensors

Higher Consumption & Production of Processed Foods Translates Into Increased Investments in Safety Sensors in Food Production Plants: Global Opportunity for Packaged Foods & Food Processing Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment in Chemical Plants Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Trends in Life Science & Pharmaceuticals Support Demand for Safety Sensors

AI Safety Sensors Storm into the Spotlight

Sensor Fusion Makes Workplace Safety More Effective. Here's How

Wearables Sensors Make Workplaces More Safer

