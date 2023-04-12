Lymphoma Therapeutics Global Market to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2030: Artificial Intelligence Helps Speed up & Automate Lymphoma Diagnosis

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lymphoma Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lymphoma Therapeutics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Lymphoma Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Lymphoma Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cancer Evolves Into the Global Epidemic

Global New Cancer Incidence (In Million) for the Year 2020

COVID-19 Extends a Major Setback to the World's Battle Against Cancer

Lymphoma: Disease Causes, Risks, Types, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Survival

New Cases of Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma in the U.S. for the Year 2020

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Targeted Therapies Grow in Popularity for Treating Lymphoma

CT Imaging: The Gold Standard & Workhorse of Lymphoma Diagnoses & Monitoring

'Liquid Biopsy' Rises in Prominence Among All Other Types of Lymph Node Biopsies

Advancements in the Field of Genomics Brings Hope for the Development of More Potent Cancer

What Are the Approved Drugs for Lymphoma?

Artificial Intelligence Helps Speed Up & Automate Lymphoma Diagnosis

Global Market for AI in Healthcare (US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

