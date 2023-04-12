Global State of AI (Artificial Intelligence) 2023: AI Deployments, Key Organizational Goals of AI Implementation, Demand for Specific AI-related technologies, and the Main AI Deployment Models

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global State of AI, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view of AI priorities and help end users understand AI's benefits and challenges (as cited by global peers). It also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting. In addition, the study offers insight into the main challenges enterprises face in their AI adoption journeys.

About 87% of enterprises believe that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is important in achieving business goals centered around growing revenue, increasing operational efficiency, and boosting customer experience. However, where are global organizations in this journey and what are their adoption drivers and restraints?

This study presents the key findings of a survey it conducted among global enterprises on their state of adoption of AI. Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision-makers across multiple verticals, including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The major themes the survey explores include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models.

